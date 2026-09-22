Patty Gasso's Hot Streak Continues by Landing Another 2028 Commitment

The Sooners have had a good month.

Oklahoma landed its fifth commitment of the 2028 recruiting class on Tuesday in outfielder Grace Tonga.

Tonga, a Stillwater, Okla., product, is ranked as the No. 89 player in the country in Softball America by Rule42’s ranking.

“I am beyond excited and grateful to announce that I have committed to the University of Oklahoma to continue my academic and softball career,” Tonga said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “First, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and guiding me throughout this journey. I want to thank my mom, my dad, and my brother for always believing in me, supporting me, and making so many sacrifices to help me chase my dreams.”

I am beyond excited and grateful to announce that I have committed to the University of Oklahoma to continue my academic and softball career!



First, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and guiding me throughout this journey. I want to thank my mom, my dad,… pic.twitter.com/z4Zxh851Bf — Grace Tonga (@GraceTonga20) September 22, 2026

She also thanked her coaches at Stillwater High School, her coaches with the Top Gun Fastpitch organization and the staff at Oklahoma in her commitment post.

Tonga had recently visited Arizona and BYU before locking in with the Sooners.

She’s filled roles all over the field, including the entire outfield, first base and at pitcher for both Stillwater High School and Top Gun.

Tonga has been a frequent visitor to Norman, including at last March’s Spring Elite Camp.

She joins a talented 2028 group that has come together quickly for legendary coach Patty Gasso.

Monday, infielders Kate McCartney and Gia Ryan committed to the Sooners.

McCartney is ranked as the No. 6 player in the country per Softball America, and Ryan is the No. 22-ranked player.

They joined Sophia Schlader, the 2028 class’ No. 3 player and top pitcher, and middle infielder Braylyn Saenz.

Saenz and Tonga continue Oklahoma’s tradition of working hard to retain the talent from the Sooner State.

Budding two-way star Allyssa Parker is from Pocola, junior Chaney Helton is from Coweta, and freshmen Juliana “Goose” Hutchens and pitcher Keegan Baker are from Wagoner and Edmond, respectively.

In a world of Name, Image and Likeness and the transfer portal, the Sooners still put a high priority on high school recruiting and retention.

Gasso will hit the portal to add pieces when she needs to, but the Sooners signed the top-rated recruiting class in 2025 and 2026, per Softball America, and OU inked the No. 2 class in 2024 and currently has the No. 2-ranked class in 2027.

With the new additions, Oklahoma has rocketed to the top of the 2028 team recruiting rankings.

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