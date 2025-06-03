Report: Oklahoma Loses Catcher to Transfer Portal
Oklahoma lost its first player to the transfer portal on Tuesday.
D1Softball’s Justin McLeod reported that OU catcher Corri Hicks has entered her name into the portal.
Hicks was a member of Oklahoma’s freshman class in 2025, but she struggled to find consistent playing time behind transfer Isabela Emerling.
She made 24 appearances last year. Hicks had 23 plate appearances, and she hit .261 with a 1.045 OPS, three home runs and eight RBIs.
"She's been waiting. She's got a body that is big and strong and it's just the inexperience," OU coach Patty Gasso said after Hicks hit a walk-off home run against Boston University in the Norman Regional. "Just to give her that opportunity was huge for all of us, and her confidence especially. She did a good job behind the plate today too. I was watching. She's been working really hard to learn a few things and she's taken it on and you could see it show up in the game today as well.
Hicks will have three years of eligibility remaining at her next stop.
Emerling is set to return in 2026 for her senior season, and Gasso has one of the top catchers in the country joining as a freshman next year in signee Kendall Wells.
The Sooners also lost first baseman Cydney Sanders and pitchers Sam Landry and Isabella Smith after the trio graduated following the 2025 season.
Oklahoma's 2025 season came to an end in the semifinals at the Women's College World Series on Monday after falling 3-2 to NiJaree Canady and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.