Report: Two More Oklahoma Players Headed to Transfer Portal
Two more Sooners appear to be headed toward the transfer portal.
On Thursday, D1Softball’s Justin McLeod reported that OU outfielder Hannah Coor and infielder Kadey Lee McKay are entering the transfer portal.
Coor will have one year of eligibility remaining, while McKay will have three years to play at her next stop.
Throughout her career, Coor has battled a number of injuries, but she came into her own for the Sooners in 2024.
She played 45 games, making 23 starts, and was always a steady defensive option in the outfield.
Coor hit .329 for the Sooners, adding four doubles and two home runs, while driving in 15 runs.
Freshman Sydney Barker’s emergence toward the end of the season meant less playing time for Coor, however, who was mostly used as a defensive substitution throughout the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.
McKay struggled to break into OU’s infield as a freshman.
Gabbie Garcia made the shortstop spot her own, and Ailana Agbayani earned a Gold Glove for her work at second base.
As a result, McKay made seven appearances in 2025, and logged just five official plate appearances.
OU coach Patty Gasso will return every member of the infield except for Cydney Sanders, where Barker is expected to battle for starting spot alongside incoming freshman Lexi McDaniel.
Kasidi Pickering and Abigale Dayton are expected to reprise their roles in Oklahoma’s outfield, where Barker also played as a freshman.
The Sooners signed the No. 1-overall player in Softball America’s 2025 Recruiting Rankings in outfielder Kai Minor, and Tia Milloy is also set to return to battle for playing time in Norman.
Freshman catcher Corri Hicks and sophomore outfielder Maya Bland have already indicated their intentions to leave OU and enter the transfer portal as well.