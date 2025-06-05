All Sooners

Report: Two More Oklahoma Players Headed to Transfer Portal

The Sooners have now lost four players to the transfer portal off Patty Gasso's 2025 softball roster.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma outfielder Hannah Coor
Oklahoma outfielder Hannah Coor / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two more Sooners appear to be headed toward the transfer portal.

On Thursday, D1Softball’s Justin McLeod reported that OU outfielder Hannah Coor and infielder Kadey Lee McKay are entering the transfer portal. 

Coor will have one year of eligibility remaining, while McKay will have three years to play at her next stop.

Throughout her career, Coor has battled a number of injuries, but she came into her own for the Sooners in 2024. 

She played 45 games, making 23 starts, and was always a steady defensive option in the outfield. 

Coor hit .329 for the Sooners, adding four doubles and two home runs, while driving in 15 runs. 

Freshman Sydney Barker’s emergence toward the end of the season meant less playing time for Coor, however, who was mostly used as a defensive substitution throughout the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

McKay struggled to break into OU’s infield as a freshman. 

Gabbie Garcia made the shortstop spot her own, and Ailana Agbayani earned a Gold Glove for her work at second base. 

As a result, McKay made seven appearances in 2025, and logged just five official plate appearances. 

OU coach Patty Gasso will return every member of the infield except for Cydney Sanders, where Barker is expected to battle for starting spot alongside incoming freshman Lexi McDaniel

Kasidi Pickering and Abigale Dayton are expected to reprise their roles in Oklahoma’s outfield, where Barker also played as a freshman.

The Sooners signed the No. 1-overall player in Softball America’s 2025 Recruiting Rankings in outfielder Kai Minor, and Tia Milloy is also set to return to battle for playing time in Norman. 

Freshman catcher Corri Hicks and sophomore outfielder Maya Bland have already indicated their intentions to leave OU and enter the transfer portal as well. 

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Softball