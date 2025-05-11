Selection Sunday: Oklahoma Earns No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament
The path back to the Women’s College World Series is again familiar for Oklahoma.
Patty Gasso’s SEC Regular Season Champions and SEC Tournament Co-Champions earned the No. 2-overall seed from the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee on Sunday.
As a result, OU will host Omaha, California and Boston University in the Norman Regional at Love’s Field next weekend.
Oklahoma will open against Boston at 5 p.m. on Friday, and the contest will be broadcast on ESPNU.
The Terriers (39-17, 14-4), champions of the Patriot League, head to Norman for the second straight year.
Boston beat Army in the Patriot League Tournament to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
Omaha (39-11, 14-4) won the Summit League Tournament to take the conference’s automatic bid, and California (35-19, 11-13) nabbed an at-large bid in its first season in the Big Ten.
Should the Sooners avoid an upset, they’ll host a Super Regional at Love’s Field as well.
Oklahoma enters the NCAA Tournament at 47-7 overall.
The Sooners went 17-7 in SEC play, dropping series to Tennessee, Alabama and Florida while sweeping South Carolina, Arkasnas and Mississippi State.
In the SEC Tournament, OU beat LSU 4-1 and erased a 6-1 deficit against Arkasnas to win 8-6.
The championship game against Texas A&M was canceled on Saturday due to severe weather.
Last year, the Sooners won their fourth-straight national title as the 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma beat top-seeded Texas in the Championship Series in Oklahoma City.