WATCH: Alabama HC Patrick Murphy's Oklahoma Postgame Interview
NORMAN — Watch as Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy spoke to the media after the 2-seeded Sooners' 13-2 win over the 15-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide at Love's Field on Saturday.
The win sent OU to its ninth-straight Women's College World Series, where the Sooners will battle seven other teams for the program's fifth-straight national title.
Outfielder Abby Dayton opened the scoring for the Sooners with an RBI-single in the second inning, but OU busted the game open in the third inning.
Oklahoma scored eight runs on eight hits and sent 12 batters to the plate.
The Crimson Tide battled back with a pair of solo home runs, but home runs by Parker, Garcia and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas in the fifth ensured that OU would win the game via run rule and set a school record for runs scored in a Super Regional game in the process.
Garcia ended the day with a pair of home runs and four RBIs. Both Parker and Dayton added three RBIs apiece, and OU hit four home runs in the victory.
The Sooners will either play the winner of 7-seeded Tennessee or Nebraska on the first day of the WCWS on Thursday.