All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso and Players Preview Florida

Watch as Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, pitcher Kierston Deal and shortstop Gabbie Garcia met with the media to preview this weekend's series with the Gators.

Ryan Chapman

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso and Players Preview Florida
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso and Players Preview Florida /

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, pitcher Kierston Deal and shortstop Gabbie Garcia met with the media ahead of the No. 1-ranked Sooners' upcoming trip to take on No. 9 Florida.

After sweeping the Texas Longhorns at Love's Field, the Sooners now just have to win two of the three contests in Gainesville, FL to win the SEC Regular Season Championship.

Coming off the sweep, Oklahoma second baseman Ailana Agbayani won SEC Player of the Week honors and third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

With the events around the conference, the Sooners have officially locked up a top four seed at next week's SEC Tournament in Athens, GA.

Last year, Oklahoma and Florida met in the the semifinals at the Women's College World Series. The Gators pushed the Sooners to the brink of elimination before OU rallied back to once again return to the Championship Series.

From there, Oklahoma hammered Texas to capture the program's fourth-straight national title and to send the decorated senior class off with yet another title.

The Sooners haven't traveled to Gainesville since Feb. 8, 2003, which ended up as a 2-0 win for OU.

You can also watch the postgame press conference on YouTube.

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Softball