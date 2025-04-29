WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso and Players Preview Florida
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, pitcher Kierston Deal and shortstop Gabbie Garcia met with the media ahead of the No. 1-ranked Sooners' upcoming trip to take on No. 9 Florida.
After sweeping the Texas Longhorns at Love's Field, the Sooners now just have to win two of the three contests in Gainesville, FL to win the SEC Regular Season Championship.
Coming off the sweep, Oklahoma second baseman Ailana Agbayani won SEC Player of the Week honors and third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.
With the events around the conference, the Sooners have officially locked up a top four seed at next week's SEC Tournament in Athens, GA.
Last year, Oklahoma and Florida met in the the semifinals at the Women's College World Series. The Gators pushed the Sooners to the brink of elimination before OU rallied back to once again return to the Championship Series.
From there, Oklahoma hammered Texas to capture the program's fourth-straight national title and to send the decorated senior class off with yet another title.
The Sooners haven't traveled to Gainesville since Feb. 8, 2003, which ended up as a 2-0 win for OU.
You can also watch the postgame press conference on YouTube.