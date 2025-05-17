WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Players' Boston University Postgame Press Conference
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, outfielder Hannah Coor and third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas spoke to the media following OU's 8-0 win over Boston University after five innings at Love's Field on Friday night.
The Sooners moved into Saturday's winner's bracket contest against Cal after the Golden Bears beat Omaha 1-0 on Friday.
Saturday's contest is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Sam Landry started in the circle, and she quickly worked through three innings. She allowed two hits and a walk, while finishing with four strikeouts.
Kierston Deal took over for Landry in the fourth and she closed out the game for the Sooners.
OU's offense plated runs in the second inning and a pair of runs in the third.
The Sooners walked the game off with a home run by freshman catcher Corri Hicks. It was her third long ball of the season.
McEnroe-Marinas and Coor both led OU with two RBIs each, and Tia Milloy and Isabela Emerling also added RBIs to help the offensive explosion in the second inning.
Boston University will take on Omaha in the Regional's first elimination game on Saturday night at Love's Field.
You can also watch the press conference on Youtube.