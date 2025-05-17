WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Players’ California Postgame Press Conference
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, outfielder Kasidi Pickering and shortstop Gabbie Garcia spoke to the media following OU's 11-2 run rule victory over Cal on Saturday.
With the win, the 2-seeded Sooners advanced to Sunday's regional final, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Love's Field.
Pickering led the way for OU with six RBIs. She hit a leadoff home run in the first inning, an RBI-single in the second and then hammered a grand slam in the fourth inning.
Garcia also added three RBIs. She was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning, and then she belted a two-run shot in the fourth just before Pickering launched her grand slam.
Sam Landry threw four innings on Saturday. She allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks, but she struck out four batters and only needed 62 pitches to get her work done.
Freshman left-hander Audrey Lowry closed out the game in the circle for the Sooners in the fifth inning. She added a strikeout to her season total, and threw 19 pitches.
Oklahoma will now wait for the loser's bracket to work itself out on Saturday evening to learn its opponent for Sunday.