WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Players' Tennessee Postgame
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, outfielder Kasidi Pickering and third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas met with the media following the Sooners' 5-3 loss to Tennessee at Love's Field on Sunday that saw OU lost its first conference series of the season.
Pickering was responsible for all three Oklahoma runs scored courtesy of a bases-clearing double in the third inning. The three-RBI hit also marked the 15th-straight trip to the plate in which Pickering successfully reached base.
The Sooners lost the series opener to Tennessee on Friday night at Love's Field. The Volunteers were able to plate three runs in the top of the eighth to nudge past the four-time defending national champions.
Saturday, OU was able to bounce-back behind a spirited effort from left-handed pitcher Kierston Deal. She was able to contain Tennessee's offense in an impressive complete game showing.
The Sooners will hit the road on Tuesday for a non-conference midweek matchup with UT Arlington. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Next weekend, Oklahoma will step outside of SEC play to host St. Thomas and two games against UCF, who crossed over for one season in the Big 12 with OU.