All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma Falls to Tennessee, Drops First SEC Series

The Sooners went 2-for-12 at the plate with runners aboard as the Volunteers took the series on Sunday.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso / John Hoover / Sooners on SI

NORMAN — Tennessee didn’t threaten often, but the Volunteers’ biggest swings came in the crucial moments on Sunday. 

Oklahoma, on the other hand, did not deliver enough clutch hits.

The end result was a 5-3 Vols win and a series victory for the visiting team at Love's Field.

Oklahoma jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the series decider courtesy of Kasidi Pickering’s bases-clearing double in the third inning, but that lead didn’t last. 

Tennessee finally found success off OU starter Sam Landry in the fourth. 

Landry retired 11 consecutive batters to start the contest, but that ended when she issued a two-out walk. That free pass made way for a single and another walk, then Laura Mealer’s double got a pair of runs back for the Volunteers. 

Three pitches later, Ella Dodge crushed Landry’s pitch to right field, a three-run home run to take the 5-3 lead — an advantage the Volunteers refused to surrender. 

Tennessee ace Karlyn Pickens carried her team across the finish line, and the Volunteers handed Oklahoma its first series defeat of the season. 

Final Box Score
Final Box Score / OU Stats

The No. 2-ranked Sooners were unable to cash in on Abigale Dayton’s leadoff walk in the fifth or her two-out single in the seventh.

OU finished the afternoon 2-for-12 at the plate with runners on and 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

No. 9 Tennessee, on the other hand, went 3-for-5 with runners on and 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position. 

Oklahoma (31-3, 9-3 SEC) was unable to do anything with a single runner in both the first and the second inning, but the Sooners dialed in on Pickens in the third. 

An infield single by Hannah Coor paired with a single by Dayton to put a pair on with no outs. 

Third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas battled Pickens for 10 pitches, fouling off five straight, before drawing a walk to load the bases. 

And Pickering delivered. 

She tattooed the first pitch toward the gap in left-center. Volunteer center fielder Kinsey Fiedler dove and nearly caught it, but Pickering powered it past the glove and cleared the bases to put OU on top 3-0 with a double. 

Not only did it give the Sooners the lead, but it marked Pickering’s 15th straight plate appearance where the star outfielder reached base. 

Landry’s perfect start to the game ended in the fourth, where Tennessee (29-7, 5-4) scored five runs on three hits and two walks — all with two outs. 

Landry’s fourth strikeout of the afternoon mercifully ended the frame. 

Pickens ended Pickering’s on-base streak in the fifth by fanning the OU outfielder after another 10-pitch battle, then Gabbie Garcia’s groundout stranded Dayton on second. 

Landry retired nine of Tennessee’s final 10 batters in the final three innings, but Oklahoma’s offense was unable to inflict any more damage. 

Dayton extended the contest with a two-out single in the seventh, but Pickens struck out McEnroe-Marinas to end the game.

McEnroe-Marinas, Garcia, Ella Parker and Cydney Sanders combined to go 0-for-10, and McEnroe-Marinas’ walk in the third inning was the lone time that group reached base.

The Sooners will hit the road on Tuesday for a non-conference midweek matchup with UT Arlington. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Softball