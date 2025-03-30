OU Softball: Oklahoma Falls to Tennessee, Drops First SEC Series
NORMAN — Tennessee didn’t threaten often, but the Volunteers’ biggest swings came in the crucial moments on Sunday.
Oklahoma, on the other hand, did not deliver enough clutch hits.
The end result was a 5-3 Vols win and a series victory for the visiting team at Love's Field.
Oklahoma jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the series decider courtesy of Kasidi Pickering’s bases-clearing double in the third inning, but that lead didn’t last.
Tennessee finally found success off OU starter Sam Landry in the fourth.
Landry retired 11 consecutive batters to start the contest, but that ended when she issued a two-out walk. That free pass made way for a single and another walk, then Laura Mealer’s double got a pair of runs back for the Volunteers.
Three pitches later, Ella Dodge crushed Landry’s pitch to right field, a three-run home run to take the 5-3 lead — an advantage the Volunteers refused to surrender.
Tennessee ace Karlyn Pickens carried her team across the finish line, and the Volunteers handed Oklahoma its first series defeat of the season.
The No. 2-ranked Sooners were unable to cash in on Abigale Dayton’s leadoff walk in the fifth or her two-out single in the seventh.
OU finished the afternoon 2-for-12 at the plate with runners on and 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
No. 9 Tennessee, on the other hand, went 3-for-5 with runners on and 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position.
Oklahoma (31-3, 9-3 SEC) was unable to do anything with a single runner in both the first and the second inning, but the Sooners dialed in on Pickens in the third.
An infield single by Hannah Coor paired with a single by Dayton to put a pair on with no outs.
Third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas battled Pickens for 10 pitches, fouling off five straight, before drawing a walk to load the bases.
And Pickering delivered.
She tattooed the first pitch toward the gap in left-center. Volunteer center fielder Kinsey Fiedler dove and nearly caught it, but Pickering powered it past the glove and cleared the bases to put OU on top 3-0 with a double.
Not only did it give the Sooners the lead, but it marked Pickering’s 15th straight plate appearance where the star outfielder reached base.
Landry’s perfect start to the game ended in the fourth, where Tennessee (29-7, 5-4) scored five runs on three hits and two walks — all with two outs.
Landry’s fourth strikeout of the afternoon mercifully ended the frame.
Pickens ended Pickering’s on-base streak in the fifth by fanning the OU outfielder after another 10-pitch battle, then Gabbie Garcia’s groundout stranded Dayton on second.
Landry retired nine of Tennessee’s final 10 batters in the final three innings, but Oklahoma’s offense was unable to inflict any more damage.
Dayton extended the contest with a two-out single in the seventh, but Pickens struck out McEnroe-Marinas to end the game.
McEnroe-Marinas, Garcia, Ella Parker and Cydney Sanders combined to go 0-for-10, and McEnroe-Marinas’ walk in the third inning was the lone time that group reached base.
The Sooners will hit the road on Tuesday for a non-conference midweek matchup with UT Arlington. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.