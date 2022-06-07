WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, pitcher Hope Trautwein, designated player Jocelyn Alo and second baseman Tiare Jennings met with the media ahead of the WCWS Finals.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, pitcher Hope Trautwein, designated player Jocelyn Alo and second baseman Tiare Jennings meet with the media on Tuesday, June 7 ahead of the Sooners taking on the Texas Longhorns in the WCWS Championship Series beginning on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

