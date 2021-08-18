August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSubscribeSI.com
Search

WATCH: Oklahoma Star Tiare Jennings Throws Out First Pitch at Dodgers Game

The Sooners fabulous freshman joined her coach by tossing out the ceremonial first pitch for her hometown MLB club.
Author:
Publish date:

Tiare Jennings' freshman year couldn't get any better. But it did.

Jennings, the National Freshman of the Year and a national champion second baseman for the Oklahoma Sooners, got to throw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers game against Pittsburgh on Monday night.

Jennings, from nearby San Pedro, CA, set a national freshman record with 92 RBIs as she helped lead the Sooners to this year's national title — Patty Gasso's fifth at OU. She batted .462 with 27 home runs in her first collegiate season.

Jennings was the second Sooner to throw out a ceremonial pitch for the Dodgers this summer. Gasso, who grew up listening to Vin Scully call Dodger games on the radio, got the honor on Aug. 16.

OU Practice - DaShaun White
Football

Watch: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Media Availability 8/18

Jennings throw v. FSU 1
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Star Tiare Jennings Throws Out First Pitch at Dodgers Game

OU Practice - Andrew Raym
Football

Oklahoma Center Andrew Raym: O-Line Wants to 'Bury People Into the Ground' This Year

OU Practice - Brian Odom, Danny Stutsman 2
Football

Restocking the Shelves: How Two Oklahoma Coaches Have Replenished, Developed Talent

OU Practice - Brian Odom
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 71

Roy Manning Presser 8-17
Football

Watch: Roy Manning Press Conference 8/17

DeMarco Murray Presser 8-17
Football

Watch: DeMarco Murray Press Conference 8/17

Brian Odom Presser 8-17
Football

Watch: Brian Odom Press Conference 8/17