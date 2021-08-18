WATCH: Oklahoma Star Tiare Jennings Throws Out First Pitch at Dodgers Game

The Sooners fabulous freshman joined her coach by tossing out the ceremonial first pitch for her hometown MLB club.

Tiare Jennings' freshman year couldn't get any better. But it did.

Jennings, the National Freshman of the Year and a national champion second baseman for the Oklahoma Sooners, got to throw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers game against Pittsburgh on Monday night.

Jennings, from nearby San Pedro, CA, set a national freshman record with 92 RBIs as she helped lead the Sooners to this year's national title — Patty Gasso's fifth at OU. She batted .462 with 27 home runs in her first collegiate season.

Jennings was the second Sooner to throw out a ceremonial pitch for the Dodgers this summer. Gasso, who grew up listening to Vin Scully call Dodger games on the radio, got the honor on Aug. 16.