WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma's Championship Celebration

View the AllSooners photo gallery of Oklahoma's postgame championship celebration following OU's victory over Texas for the softball national title.
IMG_6562

Levi Alo, Jen Rocha

IMG_6558

Jocelyn Alo, Bobby Evans

IMG_6508

Patty Gasso and the squad

IMG_6514

Grace Lyons and the squad

IMG_6503

Jocelyn Alo and the squad

IMG_6425

The NCAA Championship Trophy

IMG_6434

The NCAA Championship Trophy

IMG_6414

Jocelyn Alo

IMG_6447

Jocelyn Alo

IMG_6439

Confetti angels

IMG_6456

Celebration on camera

IMG_6390

Confetti celebration

IMG_6403

Jocelyn Alo makes a confetti angel

IMG_6391

Confetti celebration

IMG_6399

Jocelyn Alo makes another confetti angel

IMG_6303

JT Gasso

IMG_6378

Confetti cannon

IMG_6192

Kinzie Hansen

IMG_6278

Patty Gasso

IMG_6298

JT Gasso

IMG_6295

Jen Rocha

IMG_6267

Hope Trautwein

IMG_6380

Confetti cannon and championship trophy

IMG_6177

Jayda Coleman 

IMG_6146

Jocelyn Alo and the Golden Visor

IMG_6118

Patty Gasso

IMG_6125

Patty Gasso, Hailey Dolcini

IMG_6130

Patty Gasso, Janae Jefferson

IMG_6067

Grace Lyons

IMG_6041

JT Gasso

IMG_6053

Patty Gasso, Alyssa Brito

IMG_6068

Lynnsie Elam, Jordy Bahl

IMG_6060

Hanna Coor, Emmy Guthrie

IMG_6071

Jocelyn Alo reps Hawaii

IMG_5662

Jocelyn Alo's final at bat

IMG_5779

Hope Trautwein, Lynnsie Elam

IMG_5666

Jocelyn Alo's final at bat

IMG_5768

Hope Trautwein, Nicole May

IMG_5705

Grace Green

IMG_5808

Jocelyn Alo makes the catch

IMG_5853

Jocelyn Alo

IMG_5885

Tiare Jennings records the final out

IMG_5976

Hope Trautwein reacts to Jocelyn Alo's new trophy

IMG_6019

Patty Gasso, Jayda Coleman 

IMG_5948

Championship dogpile

IMG_5895

Grace Lyons, Tiare Jennings

IMG_5960

Championship celebration

IMG_6003

Championship trophy

IMG_5860

Jocelyn Alo, Kinzie Hansen

IMG_5891

Grace Lyons, Tiare Jennings start the celebration

IMG_5956

Alyssa Brito and her squad

IMG_5936

Championship dogpile

IMG_5832

Jocelyn Alo, Rylie Boone

