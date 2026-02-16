Oklahoma's Bats Wow Ahead of Trip to Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Oklahoma dominated all challengers in the second weekend of the season, though the competition took a massive step down from last week’s trip to Arizona.

OU put five run-rule victories on the board, combining to win its contests across the weekend 91-9.

Next week’s trip to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic will present much tougher challenges for the No. 4 Sooners, but the past five games were an important data point for Patty Gasso’s team.

More Work for the Bullpen

Oklahoma pitcher Miali Guachino | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

February has been a well-documented whirlwind for interim pitching coach Karlie Keeney.

She’s yet to have a “normal” week with her pitching staff, one uninterrupted by trips back and forth to Kentucky to pack her life up and move back to Norman.

That will hopefully come in the next week for OU’s pitching staff, but the trip to New Mexico and El Paso allowed for Keeney and the Oklahoma hurlers to continue to work through their game day routines.

Left-hander Audrey Lowry was the top performer in Arizona, but fellow sophomore Miali Guachino enjoyed the most productive weekend this time.

She faced 24 batters, allowing zero hits and striking out 11. She did surrender three walks and plunk a pair of batters, but if Guachino can limit the free passes, she’s flashed the ability to lead the staff in strikeouts.

LSU transfer Sydney Berzon is still trying to ramp up her work, as evidenced by the four hits and two runs allowed on Saturday to Minnesota, but she did rebound to strike out the side on Sunday in her only other appearance against UTEP.

Lowry did allow three runs to New Mexico State on Friday, but she’s already shown in 2026 that her best stuff translates against Power 4 offenses.

Power Show

Oklahoma sophomore Tia Milloy enjoyed a productive weekend. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sooners send 23 softballs flying over the fence in five games.

Oklahoma fans are no strangers to Gasso’s team hitting the cover off the ball, but the best news was all the places in the lineup that contributed to the weekend’s fireworks.

Catcher Isabela Emerling started the weekend off with a three-homer day against Montana.

More consistent power from Emerling will not only allow Gasso to continue to push freshman star Kendall Wells, but it will also keep another player in the running for playing time at first base.

Continued competition is the best thing for Gasso when much of the lineup is already set, and Emerling will be a key piece in keeping that competition alive all year long.

Sydney Barker also added four RBIs as she continues to earn time in the outfield and all over the infield.

Tia Milloy also added a pair of homers as she continues her push for playing time, and fellow sophomore Chaney Helton enjoyed the final stages of Sunday’s dominant win over UTEP.

Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, Gabbie Garcia, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ailana Agbayani and Abby Dayton all have locked down places in the lineup, but the competition up and down the roster will always give Gasso the ability to give opponents different looks and it will alllow the Sooners to pivot to other strategies all throughout the season.