Where Does Oklahoma Stand After 5-1 Performance at Mary Nutter?

NORMAN — Oklahoma dropped one spot to No. 6 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I softball poll released Tuesday.

The Sooners went 5-1 last week, beating Duke and Washington, the top two teams they faced in the event, in run-rule fashion but falling 6-4 to Long Beach State on Saturday.

OU also beat Cal State Fullerton, San Diego State and Cal.

The Sooners (13-2) were leapfrogged by Alabama, who swept through their weekend including a pair of wins over then-No. 6 Florida State.

The top four in the poll remained unchanged, with Tennessee remaining No. 1, followed by Texas Tech, Texas and Florida.

Arkansas comes in at No. 7, giving the SEC six of the top seven spots in the poll.

UCLA, Nebraska and Florida State round out the top 10.

Other SEC teams in the poll include No. 12 Mississippi State, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 15 Georgia, No. 17 LSU, and No. 19 South Carolina.

Ole Miss and Auburn received votes.

Other OU opponents in the poll include No. 14 Arizona, No. 21 Oklahoma State, No. 23 Duke and No. 24 Arizona State.

Read More Oklahoma Softball

Oklahoma also dropped just one spot in the D1Softball poll, falling to No. 5, switching places with Florida.

The Sooners fell to No. 7 in the Softball America poll behind No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Arkansas and No. 6 Florida.

OU's 56 home runs leads the nation, with freshman Kendall Wells leading the way with 10. Wells hit six at the Mary Nutter, with Saturday's game against Cal being the only game where she didn't hit one out.

No other team has more than 44.

Wells had her first two-home game in Thursday's win over San Diego State. The catcher is tied for third nationally in home runs behind only Oregon State's Jaeya Butler and UCLA's Megan Grant, who had 11 each.

The Sooners are second in batting average at .434, behind only North Carolina.

Oklahoma opens its home schedule at 6 p.m. Thursday against Alabama State at Love’s Field.

They’ll play a doubleheader against Sam Houston State (2 p.m.) and Alabama State (5:30 p.m.) both Friday and Saturday before wrapping up their home weekend against Southeastern Louisiana at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Southeastern Louisiana is the top team out of the poll this week, receiving 32 votes.