Sooners in the NFL: Ex-Oklahoma Players Stand Out in Broncos’ Win

Marvin Mims is still fast.

Mims, who played three seasons at Oklahoma, returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos’ 24-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Broncos improved to 11-2 with the win, tied for the best record in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

Mims’ touchdown return came on the lone punt that he fielded in Denver’s seven-point win. He also returned two kickoffs for 39 yards and caught one pass for five yards.

Despite the Broncos battling against a subpar Raiders squad, their offense struggled to move the ball early on. Mims’ return for the touchdown gave Denver a 14-7 lead and loomed large in a game where the Broncos scored only two offensive touchdowns.

Mims is arguably the best return man in the NFL.

The speedster has returned 24 punts for 394 yards this year, and he has also fielded 21 kickoffs for 552 yards.

Mims has earned All-Pro honors twice for his proficiency in the return game. The former Sooner wide receiver and return man earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2024.

Over three seasons at OU, Mims compiled 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns on 123 catches. Mims also returned three kickoffs and 33 punts for 70 and 391 yards, respectively.

Bonitto logs another strong performance

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto continued his stellar season for the Broncos in the win.

Bonitto — who attended Oklahoma from 2018 to 2022 — registered two sacks on Sunday and finished the game with three solo tackles. The linebacker was an instrumental part in Denver’s stingy defensive effort, as the Raiders logged only 229 total yards.

In 13 games in 2025, Bonitto has registered 39 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He also had the game-sealing pass deflection in last week’s overtime win against the Washington Commanders.

Bonitto has continued to improve throughout his professional career. He earned Second Team All-Pro honors in 2024 when he recorded 48 tackles, 33 solo tackles and 13.5 sacks. With similar numbers through an incomplete season, Bonitto seems to be on his way to earning more accolades this year.

At OU, Bonitto redshirted in 2018 before being a key contributor for the Sooners over the next three seasons. He finished his college career with 117 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks, earning Second Team All-Big 12 honors twice.

Mayfield, Bucs stumble in division game

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws downfield during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield struggled on Sunday, and as a result, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to one of the NFL’s worst teams.

The Bucs fell 24-20 to the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South battle. Mayfield was inefficient in defeat, finishing the contest with 122 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 14-of-30 passing.

After Tampa Bay started the season 5-1, the Buccaneers and Mayfield have struggled. The Bucs have lost five of their last seven games. During that stretch, Mayfield has surpassed 200 passing yards only three times.

Mayfield has thrown for 2,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions on 61.6 percent passing on the season. The Buccaneers are still tied atop the NFC South standings with the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield is playing his third season in Tampa Bay after leading the Buccaneers to back-to-back NFC South titles in the previous two years. He played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns and split the 2022 season between the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before signing with the Bucs in 2023.

Mayfield served as OU’s starting quarterback for three years, leading the Sooners to a 33-6 record in that stretch. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 — his senior year — and finished his time in Norman with 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns and 21 interceptions on 69.8 percent passing.