Notable Recruits at Day Four of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp

After a solid group of high school prospects made the trek to Norman for the first three days of the Brent Venables Football Camp, day four featured another impressive list of attendees.

Bill Bedenbaugh and Maxwell Hiller
Tuesday marked the fourth of five sessions for this year's annual Brent Venables Football Camp.

A major recruiting event for Oklahoma, the five camp dates are an opportunity for the Sooners' coaching staff to see prospects they have interest in compete against other talented recruits. The camps also allow the staff to coach these prospects hands on and see how they interact with the the team's personnel.

With five OU commits, a handful of players who had already been offered by the Sooners and a few more who picked up offers after camp all in attendance, there are plenty of names to know from Thursday's session.

OU commits

4-star 2025 Emerson (TX) DB Maliek Hawkins

4-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) DB Trystan Haynes

4-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) ATH Trynae Washington

3-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) LB Marcus James

2025 Moore (OK) LS Seth Freeman

OU offers

4-star 2026 Queen Creek (AZ) QB Tait Reynolds

4-star 2026 Cypress Ranch (TX) WR Paris Melvin Jr.

2026 Bethany (OK) DB Evenson Malaska

2027 Basha (AZ) OL Jake Hildebrand

2027 Coatesville (PA) OL Maxwell Hiller

Best of the rest

3-star 2025 Green Hill (TN) TE Aaron Mattingly

2025 Jim Ned (TX) TE Carter Lange

2025 Bixby (OK) WR Blake Hogshooter

2025 Emerson (TX) WR Cayden Camps

2025 Sachse (TX) RB Brendon Haygood

2025 Celina (TX) RB Harrison Williams

2025 Tuttle (OK) ATH Brady McAdoo

2025 Odessa Permian (TX) OL Justin Greene

3-star 2026 Pflugerville (TX) TE Jaivion Martin

3-star 2026 Windsor (CO) OL Deacon Schmitt

2026 Parish Episcopal (TX) OL Hunter Caudill

2026 Holcomb (KS) OL Matt Rosen

2026 Broomfield (CO) OL Evan Haines

2026 Austin LBJ (TX) DB Yaheim Riley

2026 Midland Legacy (TX) DB Trey Jefferson

2026 Pearland (TX) LB Joseph Credit

2026 Windsor (CO) DL John Stephens

2026 Heritage Hall (OK) QB Conner Quintero

2026 Duncan (OK) QB Sawyer Rice

2026 Highland Park (TX) WR Cannon Bozman

2026 Emerson (TX) WR Blake McLane

2026 Grove (OK) WR Isaac Sheffield

2026 Norman (OK) ATH Crew Noles

2026 Granger (TX) ATH Joseph Sifuentes

2027 Katy (TX) RB Myson Johnson-Cook

2027 Groesbeck (TX) RB Jordan Smith

2027 Tampa Catholic (WR) Mannie McKinney

2027 Southlake Carroll (TX) WR Brody Knowles

2027 Friendship Christian (TN) OL Kaden Buchanan

2027 Providence Christian (GA) DL Segun Alexander

2027 Allen (TX) DE Jacobie Wilkerson

2027 Springtown (TX) TE Hayden Murrell

2027 Springtown (TX) LB Rome Ewell

2027 Edmond North (OK) LB Brock Roberts

2028 Ardmore Plainview (OK) ATH Dominique Coursey

2028 Granger (TX) ATH Nicholas Blane

2028 Waxahachie (TX) DL Ju'Lee Gee

