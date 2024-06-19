Notable Recruits at Day Four of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp
Tuesday marked the fourth of five sessions for this year's annual Brent Venables Football Camp.
A major recruiting event for Oklahoma, the five camp dates are an opportunity for the Sooners' coaching staff to see prospects they have interest in compete against other talented recruits. The camps also allow the staff to coach these prospects hands on and see how they interact with the the team's personnel.
With five OU commits, a handful of players who had already been offered by the Sooners and a few more who picked up offers after camp all in attendance, there are plenty of names to know from Thursday's session.
OU commits
4-star 2025 Emerson (TX) DB Maliek Hawkins
4-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) DB Trystan Haynes
4-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) ATH Trynae Washington
3-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) LB Marcus James
2025 Moore (OK) LS Seth Freeman
OU offers
4-star 2026 Queen Creek (AZ) QB Tait Reynolds
4-star 2026 Cypress Ranch (TX) WR Paris Melvin Jr.
2026 Bethany (OK) DB Evenson Malaska
2027 Basha (AZ) OL Jake Hildebrand
2027 Coatesville (PA) OL Maxwell Hiller
Best of the rest
3-star 2025 Green Hill (TN) TE Aaron Mattingly
2025 Jim Ned (TX) TE Carter Lange
2025 Bixby (OK) WR Blake Hogshooter
2025 Emerson (TX) WR Cayden Camps
2025 Sachse (TX) RB Brendon Haygood
2025 Celina (TX) RB Harrison Williams
2025 Tuttle (OK) ATH Brady McAdoo
2025 Odessa Permian (TX) OL Justin Greene
3-star 2026 Pflugerville (TX) TE Jaivion Martin
3-star 2026 Windsor (CO) OL Deacon Schmitt
2026 Parish Episcopal (TX) OL Hunter Caudill
2026 Holcomb (KS) OL Matt Rosen
2026 Broomfield (CO) OL Evan Haines
2026 Austin LBJ (TX) DB Yaheim Riley
2026 Midland Legacy (TX) DB Trey Jefferson
2026 Pearland (TX) LB Joseph Credit
2026 Windsor (CO) DL John Stephens
2026 Heritage Hall (OK) QB Conner Quintero
2026 Duncan (OK) QB Sawyer Rice
2026 Highland Park (TX) WR Cannon Bozman
2026 Emerson (TX) WR Blake McLane
2026 Grove (OK) WR Isaac Sheffield
2026 Norman (OK) ATH Crew Noles
2026 Granger (TX) ATH Joseph Sifuentes
2027 Katy (TX) RB Myson Johnson-Cook
2027 Groesbeck (TX) RB Jordan Smith
2027 Tampa Catholic (WR) Mannie McKinney
2027 Southlake Carroll (TX) WR Brody Knowles
2027 Friendship Christian (TN) OL Kaden Buchanan
2027 Providence Christian (GA) DL Segun Alexander
2027 Allen (TX) DE Jacobie Wilkerson
2027 Springtown (TX) TE Hayden Murrell
2027 Springtown (TX) LB Rome Ewell
2027 Edmond North (OK) LB Brock Roberts
2028 Ardmore Plainview (OK) ATH Dominique Coursey
2028 Granger (TX) ATH Nicholas Blane
2028 Waxahachie (TX) DL Ju'Lee Gee