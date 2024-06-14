All Sooners

Notable Recruits at Day Three of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp

After a solid group of high school prospects made the trek to Norman for the first two days of the Brent Venables Football Camp, day three featured another impressive list of attendees.

2027 LB Kaden Henderson and Brent Venables
2027 LB Kaden Henderson and Brent Venables / Kaden Henderson via Twitter/X
Saturday marked the third of five sessions for this year's annual Brent Venables Football Camp.

A major recruiting event for Oklahoma, the five camp dates are an opportunity for the Sooners' coaching staff to see prospects they have interest in compete against other talented recruits. The camps also allow the staff to coach these prospects hands on and see how they interact with the the team's personnel.

With five OU commits, a handful of players who had already been offered by the Sooners and a few more who picked up offers after camp all in attendance, there are plenty of names to know from Thursday's session.

OU commits

4-star 2025 Denton Guyer (TX) QB Kevin Sperry

4-star Emerson (TX) CB Maliek Hawkins

4-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) DB Trystan Haynes

4-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) ATH Trynae Washington

3-star 2025 Wagoner (OK) DE Alexander Shieldnight

OU offers

4-star 2026 Narbonne (CA) QB Jaden O'Neal

4-star 2026 Lone Star (TX) TE Ryder Mix

4-star 2026 Derby (KS) OL Maxwell Robinson

2027 Evangel Christian (LA) QB Peyton Houston

2027 Tampa Jesuit (FL) LB Kaden Henderson

2027 Grayson (GA) DE TK Cunningham

2028 Orange Lutheran (CA) DE Marcus Fakatou

Best of the rest

2025 Deer Creek (OK) WR Jermell Jordan Jr.

2025 V.R. Eaton (TX) WR Joshua Crawford

2025 Westmoore (OK) TE Vidal Ortiz II

3-star 2026 Lawton MacArthur (OK) WR Joshua Rushing

3-star 2026 Port Arthur Memorial (TX) DB Brock King

2026 Opelousas (LA) WR Roderick Tezeno Jr.

2026 Naaman Forest (TX) WR Johnathan French-Love

2026 Checotah (OK) RB Jayden Ellen

2026 Manhattan (KS) DB James Dunnigan

2026 Bixby (OK) ATH Cord Nolan

2026 Allen (TX) ATH Joshua Shaw

2026 Tascosa (TX) ATH Mason Johnson

2026 Cibolo Steele (TX) DE Julian Hugo

2026 Klein Collins (TX) OL Eddie Lartigue

2026 Pasadena Memorial (TX) OL Devan Robison

2026 Lake Creek (TX) OL Hunter McKinney

2026 Palatine (IL) OL Tony Balanganayi

2026 Ridge Point (TX) OL Hugh Smith

2026 West Plains (TX) OL Keegan Collins

2026 Shallowater (TX) OL Gerrit Boschma

2027 Cecilia (LA) WR Braylon Calais

2027 Melissa (TX) WR Owen Willis Jr.

2027 Hamilton Christian (LA) RB Javon Vital Jr.

2027 John Cooper. (TX) TE Jake Sneed

2027 Calvary Baptist (LA) ATH Braylun Huglon

2027 Forney (TX) OL Jordan Carraway

2027 Crowley (TX) OL Alexander Herrera

2027 Bridgeland (TX) OL Austin Holcomb

2028 Stillwater (OK) WR David Thomas

