Notable Recruits at Day Three of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp
Saturday marked the third of five sessions for this year's annual Brent Venables Football Camp.
A major recruiting event for Oklahoma, the five camp dates are an opportunity for the Sooners' coaching staff to see prospects they have interest in compete against other talented recruits. The camps also allow the staff to coach these prospects hands on and see how they interact with the the team's personnel.
With five OU commits, a handful of players who had already been offered by the Sooners and a few more who picked up offers after camp all in attendance, there are plenty of names to know from Thursday's session.
OU commits
4-star 2025 Denton Guyer (TX) QB Kevin Sperry
4-star Emerson (TX) CB Maliek Hawkins
4-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) DB Trystan Haynes
4-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) ATH Trynae Washington
3-star 2025 Wagoner (OK) DE Alexander Shieldnight
OU offers
4-star 2026 Narbonne (CA) QB Jaden O'Neal
4-star 2026 Lone Star (TX) TE Ryder Mix
4-star 2026 Derby (KS) OL Maxwell Robinson
2027 Evangel Christian (LA) QB Peyton Houston
2027 Tampa Jesuit (FL) LB Kaden Henderson
2027 Grayson (GA) DE TK Cunningham
2028 Orange Lutheran (CA) DE Marcus Fakatou
Best of the rest
2025 Deer Creek (OK) WR Jermell Jordan Jr.
2025 V.R. Eaton (TX) WR Joshua Crawford
2025 Westmoore (OK) TE Vidal Ortiz II
3-star 2026 Lawton MacArthur (OK) WR Joshua Rushing
3-star 2026 Port Arthur Memorial (TX) DB Brock King
2026 Opelousas (LA) WR Roderick Tezeno Jr.
2026 Naaman Forest (TX) WR Johnathan French-Love
2026 Checotah (OK) RB Jayden Ellen
2026 Manhattan (KS) DB James Dunnigan
2026 Bixby (OK) ATH Cord Nolan
2026 Allen (TX) ATH Joshua Shaw
2026 Tascosa (TX) ATH Mason Johnson
2026 Cibolo Steele (TX) DE Julian Hugo
2026 Klein Collins (TX) OL Eddie Lartigue
2026 Pasadena Memorial (TX) OL Devan Robison
2026 Lake Creek (TX) OL Hunter McKinney
2026 Palatine (IL) OL Tony Balanganayi
2026 Ridge Point (TX) OL Hugh Smith
2026 West Plains (TX) OL Keegan Collins
2026 Shallowater (TX) OL Gerrit Boschma
2027 Cecilia (LA) WR Braylon Calais
2027 Melissa (TX) WR Owen Willis Jr.
2027 Hamilton Christian (LA) RB Javon Vital Jr.
2027 John Cooper. (TX) TE Jake Sneed
2027 Calvary Baptist (LA) ATH Braylun Huglon
2027 Forney (TX) OL Jordan Carraway
2027 Crowley (TX) OL Alexander Herrera
2027 Bridgeland (TX) OL Austin Holcomb
2028 Stillwater (OK) WR David Thomas