Notable Recruits at Day Two of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp
Saturday marked the second of five sessions for this year's annual Brent Venables Football Camp.
A major recruiting event for Oklahoma, the five camp dates are an opportunity for the Sooners' coaching staff to see prospects they have interest in compete against other talented recruits. The camps also allow the staff to coach these prospects hands on and see how they interact with the the team's personnel.
With two OU commits, a handful of players with offers from the Sooners and a few more who picked up offers after camp all in attendance, there are plenty of names to know from Thursday's session.
Here is a list of who was at the second day of this year's camp series.
OU commits
4-star 2025 Denton Guyer (TX) QB Kevin Sperry
4-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) DB Trystan Haynes
2027 Denton Guyer (TX) DE Zane Rowe
OU offers
4-star 2026 Flower Mound (TX) OL Drew Evers
4-star 2026 Pulaski Academy (AR) OL Evan Goodwin
4-star 2026 Parish Episcopal (TX) Jaylen Pile
4-star 2026 Lone Star (TX) DB Jordan Deck
3-star 2026 Hinsdale Central (IL) OL Gene Riordan
3-star 2026 Maize South (KS) DE Hunter Higgins
3-star 2026 Cherry Creek (CO) DL Tufanua Umu-Cais
3-star 2026 Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) DL Joseph Terry
2026 Sulphur Springs (TX) OL Vincent Johnson Jr.
2026 Midland (TX) OL Pulelei'ite Primus
2026 Washington (SD) WR Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte
2026 Dallas Skyline (TX) WR Delvin Cook Jr.
2027 Carmel Catholic (IL) QB Trae Taylor
2027 Lakeview Centennial (TX) DB Montre Jackson
2027 Liberty Christian (TX) DB Cooper Witten
2027 South Oak Cliff (TX) OL Brian Swanson
2027 Randle (TX) RB Landen Williams-Callis
2027 Brandon (MS) RB Tyson Robinson
2028 Klein Oak (TX) RB Micah Rhodes
Best of the rest
3-star 2025 Holcomb (KS) OL Drayton Knoll
2025 Muskogee (OK) OL Miguel Chavez
2025 Union (OK) ATH Boston Carrasco
2025 Moore (OK) OL Gracen Gruver
2025 Denton Guyer (TX) OL Quan Byers
2025 Lubbock Cooper (TX) DL Jakson Sewell
3-star 2026 Weiss (TX) OL Jerald Mays
2026 South Oak Cliff (TX) OL Cortavious Tisaby
2026 Stratford (TX) OL Foard Polley
2026 Cibolo Steele (TX) OL Pryce McClanahan
2026 Plano (TX) OL Brock Schlef
2026 Allen (TX) OL Ethan Villarreal
2026 La Porte (TX) OL Jake Hayman
2026 South Oak Cliff (TX) DB Marcell Gipson Jr.
2026 Odessa (TX) WR Andrew Rodriguez
2026 Emerson (TX) WR Blake McLane
2026 Friendswood (TX) WR Gianni Gerami
2026 Lee's Summit (MO) WR Karsten Fiene
2026 Cypress Ranch (TX) LB Ayden Combs
2026 Carl Albert (OK) DE Zachary Nelson
2026 Southlake Carroll (TX) P Zachary Hays
2027 Comanche (TX) QB Cooper Welch
2027 Southmoore (OK) QB Taven Hayes
2027 Prince Avenue Christian (GA) RB Jerry Beard II
2027 Kinkaid (TX) RB Wayne Shanks Jr.
2027 Lampasas (TX) WR Ty Johnson
2027 Denton Guyer (TX) DB Paxton Williams
2027 Cypress Ranch (TX) DL Amari Vickerson
2027 Red Oak (TX) DL Johnnie Fitzgerald III
2027 Southlake Carroll (TX) OL Tristan Dare
2027 College Station (TX) OL Jayden Burns
2028 Carrollton (GA) OL Kweli Fielder
2028 Bridgeland (TX) QB Donovan Warren
2028 Midland Legacy (TX) QB Jaxon Franco
2028 Midland Legacy (TX) WR Camden Singleton
2028 Bixby (OK) RB Brian Jones
2028 Washington (OK) RB Josiah Dickerson
2028 Christ Church Episcopal (SC) RB Michael Martin II