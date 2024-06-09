All Sooners

Notable Recruits at Day Two of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp

After a solid group of high school prospects made the trek to Norman for the first day of the Brent Venables Football Camp, day two featured another impressive list of attendees.

Randall Sweet

2026 WR Jaylen Pile and Brent Venables
2026 WR Jaylen Pile and Brent Venables / Jaylen Pile via Twitter/X
Saturday marked the second of five sessions for this year's annual Brent Venables Football Camp.

A major recruiting event for Oklahoma, the five camp dates are an opportunity for the Sooners' coaching staff to see prospects they have interest in compete against other talented recruits. The camps also allow the staff to coach these prospects hands on and see how they interact with the the team's personnel.

With two OU commits, a handful of players with offers from the Sooners and a few more who picked up offers after camp all in attendance, there are plenty of names to know from Thursday's session.

Here is a list of who was at the second day of this year's camp series.

OU commits

4-star 2025 Denton Guyer (TX) QB Kevin Sperry

4-star 2025 Carl Albert (OK) DB Trystan Haynes

2027 Denton Guyer (TX) DE Zane Rowe

OU offers

4-star 2026 Flower Mound (TX) OL Drew Evers

4-star 2026 Pulaski Academy (AR) OL Evan Goodwin

4-star 2026 Parish Episcopal (TX) Jaylen Pile

4-star 2026 Lone Star (TX) DB Jordan Deck

3-star 2026 Hinsdale Central (IL) OL Gene Riordan

3-star 2026 Maize South (KS) DE Hunter Higgins

3-star 2026 Cherry Creek (CO) DL Tufanua Umu-Cais

3-star 2026 Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) DL Joseph Terry

2026 Sulphur Springs (TX) OL Vincent Johnson Jr.

2026 Midland (TX) OL Pulelei'ite Primus

2026 Washington (SD) WR Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte

2026 Dallas Skyline (TX) WR Delvin Cook Jr.

2027 Carmel Catholic (IL) QB Trae Taylor

2027 Lakeview Centennial (TX) DB Montre Jackson

2027 Liberty Christian (TX) DB Cooper Witten

2027 South Oak Cliff (TX) OL Brian Swanson

2027 Randle (TX) RB Landen Williams-Callis

2027 Brandon (MS) RB Tyson Robinson

2028 Klein Oak (TX) RB Micah Rhodes

Best of the rest

3-star 2025 Holcomb (KS) OL Drayton Knoll

2025 Muskogee (OK) OL Miguel Chavez

2025 Union (OK) ATH Boston Carrasco

2025 Moore (OK) OL Gracen Gruver

2025 Denton Guyer (TX) OL Quan Byers

2025 Lubbock Cooper (TX) DL Jakson Sewell

3-star 2026 Weiss (TX) OL Jerald Mays

2026 South Oak Cliff (TX) OL Cortavious Tisaby

2026 Stratford (TX) OL Foard Polley

2026 Cibolo Steele (TX) OL Pryce McClanahan

2026 Plano (TX) OL Brock Schlef

2026 Allen (TX) OL Ethan Villarreal

2026 La Porte (TX) OL Jake Hayman

2026 South Oak Cliff (TX) DB Marcell Gipson Jr.

2026 Odessa (TX) WR Andrew Rodriguez

2026 Emerson (TX) WR Blake McLane

2026 Friendswood (TX) WR Gianni Gerami

2026 Lee's Summit (MO) WR Karsten Fiene

2026 Cypress Ranch (TX) LB Ayden Combs

2026 Carl Albert (OK) DE Zachary Nelson

2026 Southlake Carroll (TX) P Zachary Hays

2027 Comanche (TX) QB Cooper Welch

2027 Southmoore (OK) QB Taven Hayes

2027 Prince Avenue Christian (GA) RB Jerry Beard II

2027 Kinkaid (TX) RB Wayne Shanks Jr.

2027 Lampasas (TX) WR Ty Johnson

2027 Denton Guyer (TX) DB Paxton Williams

2027 Cypress Ranch (TX) DL Amari Vickerson

2027 Red Oak (TX) DL Johnnie Fitzgerald III

2027 Southlake Carroll (TX) OL Tristan Dare

2027 College Station (TX) OL Jayden Burns

2028 Carrollton (GA) OL Kweli Fielder

2028 Bridgeland (TX) QB Donovan Warren

2028 Midland Legacy (TX) QB Jaxon Franco

2028 Midland Legacy (TX) WR Camden Singleton

2028 Bixby (OK) RB Brian Jones

2028 Washington (OK) RB Josiah Dickerson

2028 Christ Church Episcopal (SC) RB Michael Martin II

Randall is a recruiting analyst and staff writer at AllSooners focusing primarily on OU Football and the recruiting trail. Working as a journalist, Randall has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and high school sports across the state. A 2022 University of Oklahoma graduate, Randall hails from Lubbock, TX. While in college, Sweet wrote for the OU Daily in addition to working with Sooner Sports Pad and OU Nightly. Following his time at OU, Sweet served as the Communications Coordinator at Visit Oklahoma City before leaving to join the team at AllSooners. The West Texas native has bylines in the Norman Transcript and is a Staff Writer for Inside the Thunder. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. 

