Oklahoma Looking to Complete 2025 Recruiting Class as Summer Commitments Loom
With the December signing period now taking over as the primary signing period for high school recruits, the summertime has become one of the most vital stretches on the recruiting calendar.
Not only is the summer an open visit period, but it also marks the final stretch of free time for prospects in the upcoming class to take visits and make decisions prior to their final year of high school football.
For the same reason, many recruits prefer to announce their pledge in the months leading up to their senior season, making the summer an event more crucial period for college recruiting staffs.
At Oklahoma, Brent Venables and company have gotten off to a great start in the 2025 cycle, with 15 total commitments and the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation according to Rivals.
The group is headlined by 4-star quarterback and the first player to join the Sooners' 2025 class, Kevin Sperry. Rated the No. 165 overall prospect and No. 12 signal caller in the country, Sperry has a strong arm to go along with great touch and accuracy on deep passes.
Additionally, the Denton Guyer (TX) QB is very mobile, tallying over 100 yards on the ground in the 2023 OSSAA 5A state title game playing for Carl Albert (OK).
Alongside Sperry in the backfield is 4-star running back and Atascocita (TX) speedster Tory Blaylock, who committed to OU in late March.
Ennis (TX) 4-star wide receiver Gracen Harris, Checotah (OK) 4-star pass catcher Elijah Thomas and Carl Albert (OK) 4-star athlete Trynae Washington round out the Sooners' skill group on the offensive side of the ball.
On the offensive line, 4-star Bridgeland (TX) tackle Ryan Fodje and 3-star Melissa (TX) interior lineman Owen Hollenbeck have already joined Bill Bedenbaugh in the 2025 class.
Headlined by the newest addition to the group and the highest rated defender of the bunch, Trystan Haynes, new defensive coordinator Zac Alley has also helped put together a solid group in the upcoming cycle.
Rated the No. 107 overall prospect and No. 12 cornerback in the country, Haynes was a huge pickup for Oklahoma, as the Carl Albert (OK) standout chose the Sooners over Alabama, Georgia and many others.
Emerson (TX) standout Maliek Hawkins joins Haynes at corner in the upcoming cycle while Bauxite (AR) safety Marcus Wimberly and Klein Oak (TX) DB Courtland Guillory round out Jay Valai and Brandon Hall's defensive backfield.
In the front seven, Carl Albert (OK) linebacker Marcus James, Lee's Summit North (MO) defensive tackle Ka'Mori Moore, Wagoner (OK) edge rusher Alex Shieldnight and Dr. Henry Wise (MD) defensive lineman Trenton Wilson are all currently part of OU's 2025 class.
While this is already an outstanding group, Oklahoma needs to maintain its success on the recruiting trail this summer to fully build out its recruiting class in the upcoming cycle. With multiple talented prospects and high profile targets set to make visits or announce their commitments in the coming months, Venables and company still need to address a few areas.
For example, Fodje and Hollenbeck are both good players, but Bedenbaugh still needs to add two or three more more offensive linemen to the group to avoid having depth issues down the road. With the Sooners losing all five starters and multiple backups in the trenches over the offseason, OU needs to replenish its offensive line room with young talent.
Oklahoma has the opportunity to add multiple coveted prospects to the class, however, as 5-star Dallas-area offensive lineman Michael Fasusi and Ty Haywood are both interested in the Sooners and set to visit Norman this summer.
Blue Valley Northwest (KS) 5-star tackle Andrew Bablola is also a major target for Bedenbaugh and company after visiting campus in the fall. On the interior, OU appears to be in a good position to land 4-star Skyridge (UT) offensive lineman Darius Afalava, who visited Norman over the weekend.
With just one linebacker on board in the upcoming cycle, Alley and Venables will likely look to add another player to the group. With Danny Stutsman off to the NFL after one more year at OU and James Nesta being the only linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class, the Sooners could use another player in the middle of the defense.
Oklahoma seems to still be in contention for a handful of linebackers in the 2025 class, with Arbor View (NV) 4-star linebacker Christian Thatcher including Oklahoma in his top 10 late last month. Westside (NE) 4-star Christian James is another name to keep an eye on, as the coveted prospect is set to take an official visit in late June.
Mark Iheanachor, a 4-star linebacker from Narbonne (CA), also seems to like OU after visiting campus for the Sooners' spring game and picking up an offer just a few weeks later.
Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley will also look to add a true tight end to their 2025 recruiting class with none on board yet. Washington said that he will play a hybrid wide receiver and standup tight end role, but Littrell and Finley still need to add a traditional tight end to the position group.
Deby (KS) standout Da'Saahn Brame could fill this gap in Oklahoma's recruiting class when he decides between Oregon, OU, Mississippi and Tennessee on June 29. Like Afalava, Brame visited Norman over the weekend and told On3 that he came away from his trip very impressed.