Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts 'Sooners Under the Stars' Recruiting Event
On Thursday, Brent Venables and Oklahoma hosted a recruiting event called "Sooners Under the Stars".
The event saw OU play host to a number of talented prospects in the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.
In addition to all three of the Sooners' 2026 commits being on campus on Thursday, multiple Oklahoma targets and a few more players who picked up offers during the event made the trip to Norman.
OU commits
In the 2026 class, 4-star Sooners' pledges Jaden O'Neal, Jonathan Hatton Jr. and Ryder Mix were all in attendance on Thursday.
Hatton, a standout running back from Cibolo Steele (TX), was the first player to commit to Oklahoma in the upcoming cycle, but had yet to meet O'Neal and Mix. The trio was able to connect for the first time this weekend alongside a number of OU coaches.
With three commits on hand, some of the recruiting pressure is taken off of the Sooners' staff, as the committed prospects can help pitch the program to other OU targets.
O'Neal, Mix and Hatton is an outstanding trio of skill position players that puts Seth Littrell and company at a good starting point as the team begins to shift its focus to the 2026 recruiting class.
The Sooners' lone 2027 commit, Zane Rowe, was also in Norman on Thursday. While the 2027 class has yet to receive rankings from any major recruiting service, the Denton Guyer (TX) edge rusher will likely be a 4-star or 5-star prospect when initial rankings are released.
High-profile OU targets
In addition to the three aforementioned players, a number of big-time, uncommitted prospects were in Norman for the Sooners Under the Stars this week.
On the defensive line, Collins Hill (GA) standout and 4-star recruit Deuce Geralds as well as Bishop Gorman (NV) star and fellow 4-star prospect James Carrington headlined the group.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, Geralds is rated the No. 28 overall prospect and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class, according to Rivals. As a sophomore, the highly touted defender racked up a whopping 82 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
Carrington, who visited Oregon just two days after his trip to Norman, is rated the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive lineman in the nation, per Rivals.
Alongside the two coveted d-lineman, 4-star DeSmet (MO) defender Titan Davis was also in Norman this week. Listed at 6-5 and 255 pounds, Davis is rated the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2026 class.
Also in the 2026 class, 4-star athlete Brandon Arrington was in attendance on Thursday. Set to play his junior season at Mount Miguel (CA), Arrington has blazing speed and is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete in the nation.
One of the top rising sophomores in Texas, Lakeview Centennial defensive back Montre Jackson, was back in Norman on Thursday after a standout performance at OU's football camp earlier this summer.
With long arms and great speed, Jackson has the makings of a prototypical SEC cornerback.
Other names to watch
Aside from the high-profile Oklahoma targets, a number of other players with offers from the Sooners were in Norman on Thursday.
OU was already in a good position with [rospects like 4-star Norman North (OK) wide receiver Mason James, 3-star Midlothian (TX) offensive lineman Noah Best, 3-star Maize South (KS) edge rusher Hunter Higgins, 3-star Smithson Valley (TX) edge defender Hudson Woods, 3-star Windsor (CO) offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt, 3-star Parish Episcopal (TX) wide receiver Jaylen Pile, 3-star Euless Trinity (TX) offensive lineman Toa Katoa, South Oak Cliff (TX) offensive lineman Brian Swanson, Booker T Washington (OK) defensive lineman Joseph Graves and Bethany (OK) defensive back Evenson Malaska prior to the "Sooners Under the Stars" event and now are likely very close to landing a few commitments.
While not all of the aforementioned players are nearing their pledge, the Sooners seem to be in contention for each prospect.
Eau Gallie 4-star (FL) defensive back Xavier Lherisse, Timberland (SC) offensive lineman Desmond Green, 4-star Mansfield (TX) 4-star wide receiver Zion Robinson, Carthage (MO) 3-star edge rusher Landon Bland, Waco University (TX) defensive back Davontrae Kirkland, Stephenson (GA) edge rusher KJ Green, Tabor (OH) offensive lineman Jacob Burns, Richland (TX) running back Jayshon Gibson and Cibolo Steele (TX) defensive back Eli Johnson were also in attendance for Thursday's event.