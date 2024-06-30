Sunday Offering: Oklahoma in Contention for Three 2025 Prospects After Recent Pledges
The past week has been eventful on the recruiting trail for Oklahoma's coaching staff.
Since last Sunday, the Sooners have received three commitments, landed in the top schools for four more prospects and even extended offers to a handful of high school recruits.
With members of the 2025 recruiting class starting their senior seasons in August, many prospects in the current cycle have set commitment dates and will be making a decision over the next two months.
With OU already boasting 19 pages in its 2025 class, Brent Venables and company have the potential to continue growing what is already one of the top five recruiting classes in the nation.
Commitments
On Sunday, June 23, 4-star Lancaster (TX) wide receiver Emmanuel Choice announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Choice's pledge came on the heels of an official visit to Norman for the Sooners' annual ChampU BBQ recruiting event. The 4-star prospect chose OU over USC, Texas A&M, Missouri, Texas and others.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Choice is rated the No. 249 overall prospect and No. 36 wide receiver in the 2025 cycle, according to On3. The Dallas-area product joins 4-star wideouts Gracen Harris, Elijah Thomas and Marcus Harris in Emmett Jones' 2025 receiver room, giving 4-star quarterback Kevin Sperry an array of weapons.
Two days after Choice's announcement, 4-star Weatherford (OK) edge rusher CJ Nickson announced his pledge to the Sooners.
Nickson also visited Norman over last weekend for the ChampU BBQ after taking a trip to Stillwater earlier in June. On June 13, the Eagles' standout revealed that Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were his final two schools despite offers from LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame and others.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Nickson is rated the No. 74 overall prospect and No. 9 edge rusher in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Nickson joins 4-star Dr. Henry Wise (MD) defensive lineman Trent Wilson, 3-star Lee's Summit North (MO) interior d-lineman Ka'Mori Moore and 3-star Wagoner (OK) edge rusher Alexander Shieldnight in the Sooners' 2025 defensive line room.
On Friday, 4-star Skyridge (UT) offensive lineman Darius Afalava announced his pledge to Oklahoma.
Afalava chose the Sooners over Michigan State, Utah, Washington and others after visiting Norman June 7-8 for an official visit. Afalava made the trip to Norman for the first time in March for OU's spring game, where he initially picked up an offer from Bill Bedenbaugh and company.
Rated the No. 230 overall prospect and No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class, accoridng to Rivals, Afalava is a huge pickup for Oklahoma. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, the Lehi, UT, product joins 4-star Bridgeland (TX) tackle Ryan Fodje and 3-star Melissa (TX) center Owen Hollenbeck along the offensive front in Bedenbaugh's 2025 group.
Top Schools
The Sooners also made the cut for a handful of talented prospects over the past week, starting with Narbonne (CA) linebacker Mark Iheanachor, who announced his top two on Monday.
The 4-star linebacker will choose between Oklahoma and SMU on July 1, potentially adding another linebacker to Zac Alley's 2025 group to play alongside Carl Albert (OK) standout Marcus James.
Iheanachor is teammates with Sooners' 2026 quarterback pledge Jaden O'Neal and visited Norman earlier in June for one of OU's major summer recruiting events. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Iheanachor is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.
One day after Iheanachor's announcement, 4-star Avon Lake (OH) interior offensive lineman Maxwell Riley revealed his top seven schools.
Alongside Oklahoma; Clemson, Michigan State, Florida State, Missouri, Alabama and Ohio State are still in contention for the rising junior. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Riley is rated the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 6 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.
On Friday, 4-star Parkview (AR) defensive back Omarion Robinson revealed his commitment date.
Robinson will choose between Arkansas, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma on July 6, potentially adding to what is already an impressive defensive backfield for the Sooners in the 2025 recruiting class.
Robinson was in Norman last weekend for OU's ChampU BBQ along with a number of other Sooners' targets and commits. Listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds, Robinson is rated the No. 121 overall prospect and No. 15 safety in the 2025 cycle, according to Rivals.
Finally, 4-star Homestead (FL) wide receiver Cortez Mills also announced his top five and commitment date on Friday.
The coveted pass catcher will choose between Florida, LSU, Clemson, Nebraska and Oklahoma on July 1, potentially giving Jones' and company even more depth at the receiver position in 2025.
Rated the No. 69 overall prospect and No. 14 wide receiver in the nation, according to Rivals, Mills would give Sperry, Jones and Seth Littrell another big-time playmaker in the current cycle.