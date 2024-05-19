Sunday Offering: Oklahoma in the Mix for Trio of 4-star 2025 Prospects

BREAKING: CO/25 4 ⭐️ DB Major Preston Jr has cut his list down to 6️⃣ schools‼️

Preston is a 6’2 ( 185 LBS ) Safety out of IMG Academy. He ranks as a top 30 player in his position according to rivals. He will be making his commitment July 1st. 👀

