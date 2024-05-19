Sunday Offering: Oklahoma in the Mix for Trio of 4-star 2025 Prospects
Despite a quiet week for Oklahoma, the Sooners made solid headway on the recruiting trail in the 2025 recruiting class recently.
With 15 players already committed in the upcoming cycle and three more 2025 prospects announcing their top schools in the past few days, OU has the potential to build on what already has the makings of another tremendous recruiting class.
Brent Venables and company also extended offers to five high school prospects this week, rounding out what was otherwise a calm stretch for Oklahoma, who has landed six commitments since the end of March and have the top-ranked 2025 recruting class in the SEC and the No. class in the nation so far, according to 247 Sports.
Here is a recap of all the Sooners' recent recruiting news.
Top schools
On Monday, 4-star Mesquite Horn (TX) offensive lineman Lamont Rogers announced his Top 8 schools.
Rogers, who visited Norman in the fall, included OU, Missouri, SMU, Texas, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M in his list.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Rogers is a standout on the basketball court as well. With great size and good footwork from his time on the hardwood, it is easy to see why college coaches are so enamored with the Dallas-area product's skill set.
According to Rivals, Rogers is the No. 75 overall prospect and No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class. The Jaguars' star o-lineman is slated to take an official visit to Oklahoma in late June and would be a massive addition to Bill Bedenbaugh's group in the upcoming cycle.
If Rogers does end up committing to OU, he would join 4-star Bridgeland (TX) offensive tackle Ryan Fodje and 3-star Melissa (TX) interior offensive lineman Owen Hollenbeck in the Sooners' 2025 class.
The same day, 4-star Bergen Catholic (NJ) wide receiver Quincy Porter announced his top six schools, with OU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State and Alabama making the cut.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Porter is rated the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 5 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class according to On3. The star playmaker visited Norman last month and would add to what is already a solid group in 4-star wide receiver duo Gracen Harris and Elijah Thomas as well as 4-star quarterback Kevin Sperry.
Rounding out the trio of prospects who included the Sooners in their top schools this week was 4-star defensive back Major Preston Jr., who announced his top six schools on Saturday.
Alongside Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Colorado, Florida and Mississippi made the cut for Preston Jr. Listed at 6-foot-2, the 4-star DB has the versatility to fill multiple roles at the next level, but is being recruited to play cornerback for the Sooners and is set to announce his decision on July 1.
If Jay Valai and company are able to land a pledge from Preston Jr., the IMG Academy (FL) product would join 4-star cornerback duo Maliek Hawkins and Courtland Guillory in Oklahoma's 2025 recruiting class.
Offers extended
OU also extended scholarship offers to five high school prospects this week, starting with IMG Academy (FL) offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 336 pounds, Carr is rated the No. 256 overall prospect and No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
On Monday, the Sooners offered 4-star Bethel (WA) linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale. Rainey-Sale was previously committed to Washington, but decommitted from the Huskies in January.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Rainey-Sale is rated the No. 111 overall prospect and No. 15 linebacker in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. Hailing from Spanaway, WA, the 4-star prospect is from the same town as former Sooners' defensive back Jasiah Wagoner.
On Tuesday, Bedenbaugh and company offered 4-star East Ascension (LA) offensive lineman Brysten Martinez. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Martinez is rated the No. 17 overall prospect and No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle.
Later that day, OU offered 3-star 2026 Liberty (AZ) linebacker Hudson Dunn. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Dunn is rated one of the top five players in Arizona, according to 247Sports.
The Peoria, AZ, product also runs the 100-meter dash in track and has ideal speed for a linebacker in Venables' defense, similar to the on-field role and physical frame of a player like Kip Lewis.
Oklahoma also offered 4-star 2025 Narbonne (CA) linebacker Mark Iheanachor on Tuesday.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Iheanachor was in Norman for OU's spring game and also holds offers from Clemson, Georgia, Washington and other high-level programs.