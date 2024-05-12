Sunday Offering: Oklahoma in Contention for 4-star 2025 TE DaSaahn Brame
After an impressive stretch on the recruiting trail that saw Oklahoma add multiple prospects in the 2025 class, things have settled down over the past week for the Sooners.
With spring practices in the rear view mirror across the country and the school year nearly over, many high school athletes are planning summer visits to various campuses.
With the Brent Venables Elite Camp less than a month away, OU will host plenty of talented recruits in Norman, and there will likely be a large handful of offers that go out over the next few months.
In the meantime, the Sooners are still maintaining momentum on the recruiting trail, attempting to continue building out what is already an impressive 2025 recruiting class.
Here is all of the Oklahoma recruiting news from the past week.
Top Schools
On Thursday, 4-star tight end DaSaahn Brame announced his top four schools and his commitment date.
The Derby (KS) standout will choose between OU, Mississippi, Oregon and Tennessee on June 29, according to On3's Chad Simmons.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Brame is rated the No. 99 overall prospect and No. 4 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. With great size, good fluidity and strong hands, Brame is a solid pass-catcher and would be a huge asset to OU's 2025 class that already has a handful of talented skill position players on offense.
With former Sooners tight end Joe Jon Finley taking over as the team's co-offensive coordinator over the offseason, Oklahoma has a real chance at landing the coveted prospect.
Brame plays 7-on-7 football with Sooner7, an impressive team that features many of the top high school football players in the state of Oklahoma including Nate Roberts, Jaden Nickens, Jamarian Ficklin and Mason James.
If Brame were to join the Sooners' upcoming class, it would make up for OU losing out on Roberts to Ohio State last month and give 4-star quarterback Kevin Sperry another talented target.
State track meets
With the high school track season coming to an end, a few Oklahoma commits have shined in recent weeks.
On Saturday, 2024 Sooners' defensive back signee Devon Jordan and 2025 defensive back commit Trystan Haynes eached helped lead their high school team to a track and field state title.
Jordan, who will start his career in Norman this summer after finishing his final semester at Tulsa Union, got second place in the 100-meter dash and was part of the Redhawks' 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams that each took home a gold medal.
The 4-star cornerback ran a 10.54 in the 100, missing first place by just two hundredths of a second.
In the 5A classification, Haynes won a whopping five gold medals, taking first place in the 400-meter dash and helping Midwest City Carl Albert (OK) sweep the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400-meter relays. Also a 4-star cornerback, Haynes ran a remarkable time of 47.24 in the 400 to edge out Tulsa commit Elijah Green, who ran 47.32 on Saturday.
Listed at 6-foot-2 with tremendous speed and length, Haynes has the makings of a prototypical SEC cornerback.
Fellow 2025 OU commit Trynae Washington was also a member of the Titans' 4x200-meter relay team that took home the state title.
In Class 4A, Sooners' 2025 wide receiver commit Elijah Thomas won a bronze medal in the long jump with a leap of almost 22 feet. The 4-star pass catcher from Checotah (OK) also finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash.
In the Lone Star State, 2025 Oklahoma running back commit Tory Blaylock helped Atascocita (TX) win the 4x100 state title, narrowly beating out LSU running back commit Caden Durham and wide receiver pledge Dakorien Moore.
Offers Extended
Brent Venables and company also extended offers to two high school prospects over the past week, starting with 4-star tight end Nicholas Townsend on Tuesday.
Hailing from Dekaney (TX), Townsend is rated the No. 104 overall prospect and No. 3 athlete in the 2025 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Townsend also plays on defense for his high school team, but is being recruited to play tight end at OU.
On Wednesday, the Sooners offered 4-star tight end Carson Sneed from Donelson Christian Academy (TN). Listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Sneed is rated the No. 67 overall prospect and No. 5 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class.