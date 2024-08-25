Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Still Working on 2025 Class After Michael Fasusi's Pledge
The past week has been huge for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail.
The Sooners added one of the best players in the country to what was already a very solid group of prospects, bolstering OU in the trenches.
In addition to bringing in the Lewisville (TX) standout, Brent Venables and company also offered two high school prospects this week, including one in the 2025 recruiting class.
As the early signing period in the 2025 cycle draws closer, the recruiting process will continue to heat up for OU.
Commitment
On Wednesday, 5-star Lewisville (TX) offensive lineman Michael Fasusi announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle chose the Sooners over Texas and Texas A&M, giving Bill Bedenbaugh a good win on the recruiting trail over two SEC opponents.
Ranked the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, according to Rivals, Fasusi also becomes the highest-rated prospect Bedenbaugh has ever recieved a pledge from.
The coveted prospect announced his decision on the five-year anniversary of his family moving to America from Nigeria, which coincidentally is the same date as Bedenbaugh's birthday.
With remarkable agility and power for a player of his size, Fasusi is an elite prospect who could develop into a first round talent under the reknowned offensive line coach. Fasusi even cited Bedenbaugh's track record of developing o-lineman as one of the primary factors in his decision.
"So, my deciding factor was actually development," Fasusi said. "Who develops the best o-linemen? Coach B. Who puts the most o-linemen in the NFL? Coach B. ... To make that even better, he's a great person, he's a very humble man. You see the numbers that (are) put out, he's never going to talk about that. ... He still wants to get better every day, that's what it's going to do for me. ... I said this earlier, it's not going to hurt being with the best o-line coach in the country. I'm down with that."
In Norman, Fasusi will join former 4-star recruit and Lewisville (TX) safety Jaydan Hardy as well as current Fighting Farmers teammate Sean Hutton, who is a walk-on in the 2025 class.
Bedenbaugh now holds commitments from Fasusi, 4-star tackle and top 100 prospect Ryan Fodje, 4-star Skyridge (UT) guard Darius Afalava and 3-star Melissa (TX) center Owen Hollenbeck in the current cycle.
Offers Extended
Despite the early signing period being less than four months away, the Sooners still made an offer to one prospect in the 2025 class this week.
On Thursday, OU extended an offer to 3-star Rock Hill (TX) defensive back Jayden Bradley.
Bradley is a good athlete who has ideal size to play safety in the SEC at 6-2 and 190 pounds as a senior in high school.
After moving to the Dallas area from Suffolk, VA, ahead of the 2023 season, the talented defensive back recorded 68 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and three pass breakups.
Bradley previous released a top schools list that included Texas Tech, Kansas State, Mississippi, Texas State, South Florida and Houston, could amend his list with the Sooners offer coming in recently.
One day after offering Bradley, Oklahoma extended an offer to Cedar Hill (TX) 2027 athlete Jalen Brewster.
Listed at 6-4 and 277 pounds, Brewster also holds offers from Texas Tech, Baylor, Arizona State and others as just a sophomore in high school.