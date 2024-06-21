Top Performers from the Final Session of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp
On Thursday, Oklahoma held its fifth session of this year's Brent Venables Football Camp.
The fifth day of camp marked the summer's final date, with at least two new offers being extended at each session. Overall, the recruiting event was once again a success, as a number of players who are committed to OU and others who have already picked up offers from the Sooners made the trek to campus for instruction from their future coaches.
Like each of the previous sessions, a small group of talented high school prospects left Norman with an offer from Brent Venables and company on Thursday.
In the morning workout session, which featured offensive and defensive lineman, two defensive lineman had standout performances that led to offers from the Oklahoma staff.
On the interior, Booker T Washington (OK) 2027 defensive lineman Joseph Graves was unstoppable in one-on-one drills. The rising sophomore had no trouble getting into the backfield on nearly every rep, even when competing against some of the top offensive lineman in attendance.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Graves displayed a remarkably quick first step off the ball and excellent use of his hands to shed blockers and prevent offensive lineman from getting their hands into his chest.
After his impressive outing, Venables and Todd Bates pulled Graves aside to speak with he and his family, where the Hornets' standout received his first scholarship offer. Graves' father played football at Texas Tech and is also from Tulsa.
On the edge, Ridgeline (UT) 2027 pass rusher Krew Jones also had a good day in one-on-one reps after getting some individual work with Miguel Chavis during position drills. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 217 pounds, Jones has a good frame that should be able to add plenty of weight throughout the rest of his high school career.
Coming into the day with twelve offers from programs like BYU, Arkansas, Kansas State, Utah, Washington, Nebraska and others, Jones displayed good quickness and strength off the edge. After a solid performance in one-on-ones, Jones also received an offer from the Sooners.
On the other side of the ball, Cherry Creek (CO) offensive lineman Oliver Miller, Killeen Shoemaker (TX) 3-star Troy Pless, Lawrence Free State (KS) 3-star Braden Wilmes and Salina Central (KS) 4-star Kaden Snyder all had strong showings in drills and one-on-one reps.
In the afternoon session, which featured skill position players, also saw a strong group of prospects on Thursday.
Norman North (OK) 4-star wide receiver Mason James headlined the skill position group, looking confident and smooth in dills and one-on-one routes. With decent size, great speed and tremendous stop and start ability, the Timberwolves' star easily won every rep he took before stepping to the side and speaking with the Sooners' coaching staff.
James, who picked up an offer from Emmett Jones and company at camp last summer, is rated the No. 172 overall prospect and No. 26 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class.
Iowa Colony (TX) 2026 wide receiver Jayden Warren also had a good day, using his speed to beat defensive backs downfield. After catching multiple deep balls and dominating one-on-one reps, Warren picked up an offer from the Sooners.
Warren, who holds offers from Texas Tech, Houston, Baylor, Wisconsin and others, ran a 10.59 in the 100-meter dash in May.
Stillwater (OK) wide receiver David Thomas also had another standout performance on Thursday after an attention-grabbing outing at one of OU's camp session earlier in the month.
At the tight end position, MacArthur (TX) 2025 tight end Connor Martin showed good speed and mobility for a player of his size and stature. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Martin has the ideal frame for a collegiate tight end.
On the other side of the ball, 3-star Arvada West (CO) 2026 linebacker Jaxon Pyatt also showed good agility and quickness for a linebacker, taking good angles and using his speed to cut off ball carriers.