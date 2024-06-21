Top Performers from the Final Session of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp

After a great camp and conversation with @CoachEmmett I am truly blessed to receive an offer from THE University of Oklahoma . @DubG18@IC_PioneersFB @IC_Recruiting @coachrgarza@ICHS_Sports @1gbennett18 @LongAundra@ICPioneersTF @MikeRoach247 @TFloss32 #AGTG #Gosooners pic.twitter.com/S5swntFoL1