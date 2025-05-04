All Sooners

Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Pursues Football, Basketball Recruits in Upcoming Classes

Oklahoma's football and men's basketball programs made several moves regarding their upcoming recruiting classes.

Carson Field, John E. Hoover

NORMAN — The spring semester may be wrapping up for University of Oklahoma students, but the Sooners’ coaches have been busy on the recruiting trail.

Here’s the latest in OU recruiting news for football and men’s basketball:

Class of 2026 football

Jake Kreul, an edge rusher in the Class of 2026, confirmed a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he will visit Oklahoma on June 20.

Kreul is ranked the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2026 class by ESPN, graded as a 5-star recruit. 247Sports, On3 and Rivals all have the edge rusher listed as a 4-star.

As a junior for IMG Academy (FL) in 2024, Kreul had 11 tackles for loss and six sacks in nine games.

The Sooners extended an offer this week to 2026 wide receiver Dallas Dickerson, a 6-1, 180-pound prospect from Bogert, GA, whose recruiting is picking up momentum.

Dickerson is a 3-star, according to both 247Sports and the 247Sports composite.

The North Oconee High School product got an offer from OU wideouts coach Emmett Jones on Friday.

The Sooners joined an impressive list of schools that have offered Dickerson: Wisconsin, Kentucky, Kansas State and Indiana are at the top of his chart so far, with offers from Cincinnati, NC State, Northwestern and West Virginia, among others.

Matthew Nelson, a 2026 defensive end from Bryant, AR, received an offer from OU edge coach Miguel Chavis on Friday as well.

At 6-5 and 215 pounds, Nelson is unrated by any of the major recruiting media outlets with offers from Houston, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Tulane, Tulsa, USF and all three service academies, among others.

OU is one of five schools that Kreul will visit over the summer, along with Ohio State, Florida, Texas and Colorado.

Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh went south of the Red River to Weatherford, TX, where he visited 2026 tackle Rhett Gray.

Though unranked by 247Sports, Gray is listed at 6-foot-8 and 290 pounds. Oklahoma hasn’t yet offered Gray a scholarship, but the offensive tackle has collected offers from a handful of NCAA Division I FBS programs, such as North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Georgia State.

Class of 2027 football

Defensive back Hayden Stepp of Las Vegas picked up an offer from OU on Monday.

While playing at Bishop Gorman High School, Stepp has been a starter in each of his first two seasons. Stepp stands 6-4 and has received offers from Ohio State, Arizona State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

247Sports has Stepp ranked as the No. 28 prospect in the 2027 class.

Stepp wasn’t the only high-profile recruit that OU pursued on Monday. The Sooners also offered David “DJ” Jacobs, an edge rusher ranked as the No. 3-overall prospect in the class.

At 6-5 and 220 pounds, Jacobs hails from Atlanta. Jacobs recorded 35 tackles for loss and 12 sacks as a sophomore in 2024.

Practically the entire SEC is after Jacobs, as the defensive end has also compiled offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Texas and Texas A&M.

OU also offered 2027 offensive tackle Ismail Camara, a 6-6, 330-pound prospect out of Gilmer, TX.

He’s a 4-star recruit, according to 247Sports, the No. 96 overall national prospect and the No. 10 offensive tackle. 247Sports also rates him as the No. 15 prospect in the Lone Star State.

Among Camara’s other offers so far: Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Nebraska, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Class of 2028 football

Oklahoma also extended an offer to Graham Simpson, a Class of 2028 quarterback last week.

Simpson is the younger brother of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who has appeared in 10 games for the Crimson Tide over three seasons. 

Playing varsity football as a freshman in 2024, Simpson logged 2,752 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions for Westview High School in Martin, TN.

Simpson isn’t yet ranked by major recruiting services, but the young quarterback has been offered by major programs like Ole Miss, Arkansas, UCLA and North Carolina.

An intriguing prospect in the 2028 class has a familiar name: Philip Loadholt III. Yes, the son of former Sooner man-mountain Phil Loadholt played offensive and defensive line for Tulsa Washington last fall as a freshman and is gaining steam as a recruit.

Loadholt reported Friday that he had received an invitation to the 2025 Brent Venables Football Camps next month. Loadholt hasn’t reported any offers yet, but does have a handful of camp invites this summer.

At 6-2 and 250 pounds, he might yet reach the imposing stature (6-8, 345) that helped his dad become an All-Big 12 offensive tackle and a seven-year starter in the NFL.

Men’s basketball recruiting

On the hardwood, Oklahoma offered 2026 guard DaKari Spear of The Colony, TX.

Spear is listed at 6-3 and is the No. 25 player in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. Other programs that have offered Spear include Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Texas.

Assistant coach Brock Morris also paid a visit to Frisco, TX, to see guard prospect Cameron Lomax, who the Sooners offered in November.

A 3-star guard in the 2026 class, Lomax averaged 22.2 points per game for Frisco Heritage in the 2024-25 season. He has also been offered by Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Arizona State.

