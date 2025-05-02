Fresh Faces: Oklahoma WR Elijah Thomas Bringing Athleticism, Speed to Passing Game
NORMAN — Just two miles from his hometown, Elijah Thomas’ goal is to make a name for himself on a bigger stage.
Thomas, a freshman wide receiver from Checotah, is one of two wideouts that Oklahoma signed in its 2025 recruiting class.
So far, the transition from a town of 3,000 people to a school with nearly 30,000 people hasn’t been too challenging for Thomas.
“It’s more than I expected, it’s better,” Thomas said. “You get a little more free time to yourself. You just have more time management.”
Thomas comes to OU after an illustrious high school career.
As a senior, Thomas logged 1,803 yards and 26 touchdowns on 72 receptions. He also ran for 406 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Thomas — listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds — was rated as a consensus 4-star prospect, and Rivals and 247Sports ranked him the No. 1 prospect from Oklahoma in the Class of 2025. He chose OU over several other high-profile offers, including Alabama, Texas A&M, Kansas State and Arkansas.
Instantly, Thomas’ teammates noticed his raw athleticism once he arrived on campus
“My guy Elijah, if you get on the field and you see him, it’s mind blowing,” fellow freshman receiver Manny Choice told The Oklahoman. “That guy can fly, he can do it all. I'm glad to be his teammate, having somebody like that on the side of you that's explosive as well, it’s exciting.”
Senior safety Robert-Spears Jennings said, ““He doesn't talk a lot. He just puts his head down and works. He's got good routes, great race, catching the ball, and he's going to be a great player.”
READ MORE OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL
Two Oklahoma Athletes Receive SEC Community Service Award
Fresh Faces: Oklahoma DB Maliek Hawkins Continuing Family’s Sooner Legacy
Oklahoma Lands Transfer Portal Wide Receiver
Long before Thomas stepped foot in Norman, he got the attention of OU coach Brent Venables.
“One of the fastest players and most explosive players in the country here from Checotah,” Venables said at his early signing day press conference in December. “And Elijah can do a lot. He can play on either side of the ball. And he’s just one of the most low maintenance players that I’ve ever been part of recruiting.”
Thomas’ speed and athleticism is much-needed for the Sooners.
Oklahoma finished 119th nationally in passing offense in 2024, averaging 175.9 yards per game. OU’s leading target was tight end Bauer Sharp, who compiled just 324 yards and recently transferred to LSU.
Though the Sooners struggled offensively a year ago, Thomas believes he’ll fit into their new-look system, headlined by new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and transfer quarterback John Mateer. The wideout expects a similar level of offensive success to when players like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and CeeDee Lamb fueled OU’s offense.
“I’m ready to get it back because it’s coming,” Thomas said in an interview with OU Insider.
On the field, Thomas has received instruction from OU’s coaches, who have told him not to be so stiff while playing the position. He’s also working to have better route discipline.
Thomas, though, sees off-the-field growth as the most important area he focused on during the spring.
With increased maturity and mental growth, Thomas believes that he can reach the peak of his potential.
“I’m capable of a lot. I have to prove to the coaches on the field that they can trust me,” Thomas said. “It’s going great, I just have to stay disciplined and consistent in the playbook. Consistency is key.
“(College football is) a lot more challenging mentally. I have to show the coaches that I care on and off the field, in the classroom, how I manage my own time and just put the work in.”