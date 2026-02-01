After a two-game reprieve, the Sooners are ready to take on another top 10 test.

No. 10 Oklahoma travels to Austin to take on No. 4 Texas.

OU went 1-3 in its previous stretch of ranked matchups in SEC play, but the Sooners can put their progress on full display at the Moody Center.

The victory over South Carolina should give Oklahoma plenty of confidence heading into the game, but the Longhorns bring their own challenges.

How to Watch No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Texas

Location: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Moody Center, Austin, TX When: Feb. 1

Feb. 1 Time: 2:10 p.m.

2:10 p.m. TV: ABC

ABC Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise

“They have a ton of depth,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said on Thursday. “I mean, they have a two-time Player of the Year in a junior in Madison Booker, obviously, that’s huge. Their point guard is really good. They’re always well coached. We have a long history with them.”

Guard Payton Verhulst had 23 points last year to pace the Sooners in Oklahoma’s 80-73 loss to the Longhorns.

Raegan Beers also put up 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Rori Harmon put up 16 points and dished out eight assists for Texas.

The Sooners have a new x-factor in freshman Aaliyah Chavez, however.

Oklahoma freshman Aaliyah Chavez picked the Sooners over Texas as the nation's top recruit last year. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She signed with OU over Texas and showed off her talents by hitting 5-of-5 attempts from the floor in overtime against the Gamecocks.

Chavez leads the Sooners with 18.9 points per game and she also doles out 4.3 assists per game.

Her growth through OU’s first eight SEC contests should have her ready to take on a tough Texas defense.

But for the Sooners, everything stems from their own efforts on defense.

“Like we’ve talked about all SEC, every single team is good night in and night out,” Verhulst said. “… I think we’re really good when we’re good on the defensive end and kind of let it flow into offense.”

Oklahoma will have to be at its best to disrupt Texas.

The Longhorns average 11.2 turnovers per game, the sixth-best mark in the country, and Texas ranks second in turnover margin.

But if OU can limit its mistakes and get hot from deep, it has a chance to notch another huge datapoint for its tournament résumé.

“It’ll be important for us to just play Oklahoma basketball and not let — obviously, there’s going to be possessions where they do the things they want to do,” Verhulst said. “But I think really for us, controlling the pace and trying to get up and down and take care of the ball will be a big piece for us.”