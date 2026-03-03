Oklahoma Lands Two on All-SEC Teams, Though Chavez Was Snubbed for Major Honor

A pair of Sooners were recognized by the SEC for their outstanding efforts throughout the season on Tuesday.

Center Raegan Beers was named an All-SEC First Team selection, and guard Aaliyah Chavez landed on the All-SEC Second Team as well as the SEC All-Freshman team.

Notably, Chavez did not win SEC Freshman of the Year despite tying the conference record for SEC Freshman of the Week honors throughout the regular season with eight. Instead, Vanderbilt’s Aubrey Galvan was named Freshman of the Year.

Chavez led the Sooners in scoring, averaging 18.4 points per game as well as contributing 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Galvan averaged 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game for Vanderbilt, who finished the regular season as the No. 2 team in the SEC.

Additionally, Galvan was not voted to the All-SEC First or Second Team by the league's coaches.

Beers was second on the team in scoring with 15.9 points per game on 61.4 percent shooting from the field, and she led OU with 10.6 rebounds per game.

Beers was also selected to the All-SEC First Team in 2025.

With Chavez and Beers at the helm, the Sooners closed the regular season ranked fourth in the country in scoring per game. OU averaged 87.1 points per game throughout the regular season, which only trails LSU (94.5 points per game), UConn (88.5) and South Carolina (87.2).

The No. 7 Sooners finished the regular season 23-6 overall and 11-5 in league contests, which earned OU the 5-seed headed into this week’s SEC Tournament.

Oklahoma will take the floor on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. against the winner of 12-seeded Florida and 13-seeded Mississippi State.

The Sooners had to come from behind to beat the Gators 81-74 in Norman on Feb. 12, and OU torched Mississippi State 95-47 at the Lloyd Noble Center on Jan. 4.

If Oklahoma is able to take care of business in its Second Round matchup at the SEC Tournament, the Sooners would meet 4-seeded LSU on Friday. The Tigers handled OU 91-72 in Norman on Jan. 18.

Regardless of how the week goes for OU at the SEC Tournament, the Sooners are in a fantastic position headed into the NCAA Tournament.

OU was announced as the No. 12 team in the country in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee on Sunday. As a 3-seed, Oklahoma would host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center.

If the Sooners advance to the Sweet 16, another matchup with Iowa could be on the cards. The Hawkeyes were listed as a 2-seed by the committee in the Sacramento 4 Region. Texas is the 1-seed in the Sacramento 4 Region, and Michigan State was listed as the 4-seed.