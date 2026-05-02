Oklahoma Lands Former ACC Forward From Transfer Portal

The Sooners’ newest transfer portal addition will come to Norman with plenty of experience against high-level competition.

Oklahoma earned a commitment from former Virginia and LSU forward Sa’Myah Smith on Saturday, per a report from Talia Goodman of On3.

NEWS: Virginia transfer Sa’Myah Smith has committed to Oklahoma.



The 6-2 junior averaged 7.9 ppg and 6.8 rpg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/nrhJ6Qv5bU — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) May 2, 2026

Smith is a 6-2 forward who originally hails from Texarkana, TX.

She enrolled at LSU before the 2022-23 season and immediately became a standout for the Tigers. Smith appeared in all 36 of LSU’s games that year and averaged 4.6 points and 4 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Smith tore her ACL seven games into her second season at LSU, and she was granted a medical redshirt for her injury-shortened campaign. Before her injury, Smith averaged 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

The forward played her final season at LSU in 2024-25 and averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in 28 starts. She notched a team-high 51 blocks for the Tigers during that season.

Smith then transferred to Virginia, where she only spent one season. She finished her lone campaign in Charlottesville averaging 7.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, helping the Cavaliers reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Now, she will look to play a major role at Oklahoma, and the Sooners will welcome her size and experience.

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OU graduated three seniors — centers Raegan Beers and Beatrice Culliton and forward Payton Verhulst — after the 2025-26 season. The Sooners saw only one player from the team — guard Zya Vann — enter the transfer portal from April 7 to April 21. Vann committed to Texas, which reached the Final Four in April.

Smith is one of four players who have committed to Oklahoma from the transfer portal, joining Isi Ozzy-Momodu (Maryland), Jordan Speiser (Kansas State) and Keeley Parks (Kansas).

OU is set to return several key players in 2026-27, including Aaliyah Chavez, Sahara Williams, Brooklyn Stewart, Caya Smith and Keziah Lofton.

Oklahoma finished the 2025-26 season with a 26-8 overall record. The Sooners won their first two NCAA Tournament games against Idaho and Michigan State before falling to South Carolina in the Sweet 16.

OU coach Jennie Baranczyk is entering her sixth season at the helm in Norman, and she has compiled a 127-42 record so far. The Sooners have won at least one NCAA Tournament game in each of her five seasons.