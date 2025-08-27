WNBA Legend Had Strong Warning About Caitlin Clark’s Possible Return From Injury
Caitlin Clark hasn't played in a WNBA game since injuring her groin in the middle of July and while the Indiana Fever hope she can return for at least the postseason, one WNBA legend thinks it would be best for Clark if she didn't play at all until next season.
Lisa Leslie had a strong warning for Clark and the Fever about a possible return this year. The Hall of Famer suffered the same injury during her career and knows just how dangerous it can be if Clark comes back a little bit too soon.
“You want to see Caitlin Clark for the longevity of her career," Leslie said Tuesday night on ESPN. "Me personally, I would not put [her] back on the floor this season. And the only reason why I say that is because I had the injury she had—you make one move, one cut, and she’s back in the same spot.”
Clark and the Fever have been doing all the right things over the past few weeks to make sure she isn't rushed back too quickly and they still have six games left in the regular season, so there is more time before the playoffs begin.
If they do make the postseason, it will be interesting to see if Clark eventually makes her return or if she and the team decide to keep her out until next season.
The Fever are 20-18 after Tuesday night's blow out win over the Seattle Storm and currently own the No. 6 spot in the playoff race.