OU Basketball: Oklahoma Dominates DePaul, Sets Up Showdown With Duke
By OU Media Relations
* No. 9-ranked Oklahoma beat DePaul 85-62 on Monday night in Las Vegas.
* OU improved to 6-0 this season and punched its ticket to the Ball Dawgs Classic championship game against No. 13 Duke on Wednesday.
* The Sooners’ 6-0 start is the program’s best since 2010-11, when OU went 23-12 en route to the Sweet 16.
* Payton Verhulst flirted with a triple-double, tallying 18 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds.
* Raegan Beers finished a perfect 6-of-6 shooting to post 17 points and 8 rebounds.
* Liz Scott had her best game of the season, tallying season highs in points (14), rebounds (9) and blocks (2).
* OU’s school-record streak of five consecutive 30-point victories was snapped.
* The Sooners notched 10 blocked shots, tying the team’s high mark under Baranczyk (2021-present).
* Oklahoma shot 50 percent and held DePaul to 28 percent shooting. The Sooners have now held five of their six opponents to 30 percent or less from the floor.
* The Sooners outrebounded the Blue Demons 57-42, a plus-15 differential on the glass was OU’s closest this season.
* Oklahoma continues to lead the country in rebounding margin at plus-23.7 per game.
* Wednesday’s title game is OU’s first Top 25 test of the season. Duke knocked off No. 9 Kansas State in the other semifinal, 73-62.
* The game will air online at FloCollege and on the radio at 1520 KOKC.