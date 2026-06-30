Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rays-Royals, Cardinals-Braves, Dodgers-Athletics)

It’s the final day of June and we have a full slate of MLB action on Tuesday night.

I’m going a bit square with a trio of favorites for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, June 30.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays (-122) at Kansas City Royals

Atlanta Braves (-149) vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-112) at Athletics

Tampa Bay Rays (-122) at Kansas City Royals

The Rays have won five games in a row, starting with the final two games of a four-game set against these Royals last week. They then swept the Diamondbacks at home, and now head out on the road.

Meanwhile, the Royals lost four in a row before avoiding a sweep at the hands of the White Sox in Chicago on Sunday.

These teams have nearly opposite records, with the Rays at 48-33 and the Royals at 35-50. It’s a good pitching matchup, but the Rays are an impressive 18-7 vs. LHP like Noah Cameron this season, and Griffin Jax has been stellar as of late.

Atlanta Braves (-149) vs. St. Louis Cardinals

The Braves return home after a rough road trip out west. They got swept in San Diego and then lost two of three in San Francisco. The Cardinals weren’t much better on their homestand, though, losing two of three to both Arizona and Miami.

Atlanta is 24-14 at home this season, while St. Louis is 20-17 on the road. Both teams were off on Monday as they traveled to Georgia for this three-game set.

Matthew Liberatore has allowed 18 ER in 15.2 IP across four starts this month, and Martin Perez hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start since May 19.

The Braves are the better team and have the better pitcher on the mound.

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-112) at Athletics

The Dodgers went into Sacramento and got a 9-4 win last night, and now have a chance to make it four wins in a row tonight against the Athletics. On the flip side, the A’s are looking to avoid losing four in a row themselves.

Justin Wrobleski has been great this season for the Dodgers, and he’s bounced back from a rough start a few outings ago with 2 ER in 13 IP across his last two games.

Jeffrey Springs has allowed 24 ER in 21.2 IP this month to bring his ERA up from 4.07 to 5.52.

The Dodgers should get another win by margin tonight on the road, where they’re 29-16 this season, while the A’s are 18-24 at home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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