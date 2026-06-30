Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30

The Atlanta Braves are looking to get back on track as they return home for a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Atlanta has lost six of its last seven games, scoring just 17 runs in that span. St. Louis hasn’t been much better, with 10 runs in its 1-4 stretch.

This is the first series this season between the Cardinals and Braves.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Braves on Tuesday, June 30.

Cardinals vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-162)

Braves -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Cardinals +119

Braves -144

Total

9.0 (Over -120/Under -101)

Cardinals vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (3-5, 5.56 ERA)

Braves: Martin Perez (6-4, 3.00 ERA)

Matthew Liberatore has been fighting it recently. He’s allowed 3, 4, 5, and 6 earned runs in his last four starts after throwing 5.1 shutout innings against the Cubs.

Martin Perez was chased after allowing three runs in four innings in San Diego, but he had allowed just two runs in 11.1 innings in his previous two starts.

Cardinals vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): CARD, BravesVsn

Cardinals record: 43-38

Braves record: 49-33

Cardinals vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Martin Perez OVER 14.5 Outs (-157)

Martin Perez may have only lasted four innings in his most recent start, but that was the only time this season he failed to record OVER 14.5 outs.

Granted, Perez doesn’t usually go longer than exactly five innings. He still should be able to qualify for the win tonight against a lackluster Cardinals squad.

Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Braves return home after a rough road trip out west. They got swept in San Diego and then lost two of three in San Francisco. The Cardinals weren’t much better on their homestand, though, losing two of three to both Arizona and Miami.

Atlanta is 24-14 at home this season, while St. Louis is 20-17 on the road. Both teams were off on Monday as they traveled to Georgia for this three-game set.

Matthew Liberatore has allowed 18 ER in 15.2 IP across four starts this month, and Martin Perez hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start since May 19.

The Braves are the better team and have the better pitcher on the mound.

Pick: Braves -144

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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