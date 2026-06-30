Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30
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The Atlanta Braves are looking to get back on track as they return home for a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
Atlanta has lost six of its last seven games, scoring just 17 runs in that span. St. Louis hasn’t been much better, with 10 runs in its 1-4 stretch.
This is the first series this season between the Cardinals and Braves.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Braves on Tuesday, June 30.
Cardinals vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-162)
- Braves -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +119
- Braves -144
Total
- 9.0 (Over -120/Under -101)
Cardinals vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (3-5, 5.56 ERA)
- Braves: Martin Perez (6-4, 3.00 ERA)
Matthew Liberatore has been fighting it recently. He’s allowed 3, 4, 5, and 6 earned runs in his last four starts after throwing 5.1 shutout innings against the Cubs.
Martin Perez was chased after allowing three runs in four innings in San Diego, but he had allowed just two runs in 11.1 innings in his previous two starts.
Cardinals vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 30
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): CARD, BravesVsn
- Cardinals record: 43-38
- Braves record: 49-33
Cardinals vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Martin Perez OVER 14.5 Outs (-157)
Martin Perez may have only lasted four innings in his most recent start, but that was the only time this season he failed to record OVER 14.5 outs.
Granted, Perez doesn’t usually go longer than exactly five innings. He still should be able to qualify for the win tonight against a lackluster Cardinals squad.
Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
The Braves return home after a rough road trip out west. They got swept in San Diego and then lost two of three in San Francisco. The Cardinals weren’t much better on their homestand, though, losing two of three to both Arizona and Miami.
Atlanta is 24-14 at home this season, while St. Louis is 20-17 on the road. Both teams were off on Monday as they traveled to Georgia for this three-game set.
Matthew Liberatore has allowed 18 ER in 15.2 IP across four starts this month, and Martin Perez hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start since May 19.
The Braves are the better team and have the better pitcher on the mound.
Pick: Braves -144
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop