One More Day Until NCAA Appeal Deadline: What We Know

STILLWATER -- Tomorrow, June 20, is the deadline for Oklahoma State to file an appeal against the penalties passed down by the NCAA against the men's basketball program.

We put an inquiry in late last night to see if the appeal had been filed, or if the Athletic Department is still putting the final touches on it.

While we don't have an answer on that yet, here's what we do know about the situation. A refresher course if you will.

On June 5, the NCAA handed down harsh punishments against the men's basketball program in regards to former assistant coach Lamont Evans. It included a postseason ban for the upcoming 2020-21 season, a loss of three total scholarships over the next three seasons and a three-year probation among other things.

Mike Boynton, Mike Holder, Kevin Klintworth and the compliance department immediately got to work on the appeals process.

Something we do know for sure is that Mike Boynton has proved his one heck of a recruiter over the past week. Despite a potential postseason ban for the upcoming season, the Cowboys have had a wave of players over the past few days announce and reaffirm their commitments to the program.

While they've lost two players to the transfer portal, Yor Anei and Hidde Roessink, Mike Boynton and Co. picked up another transfer. Ole Miss guard Bryce Williams is on his way to Stillwater and he definitely fits with the theme of talented guards who can shoot.

During his two years at Daytona State, one of which was under Oklahoma State assistant Erik Pastrana, Williams averaged 15.3 points per game and shot 44.9% from beyond the three-point line.

Williams, along with Rondel Walker, were the latest to announce they're sticking with Boynton and Co.

That makes Isaac Likekele, Ferron Flavors Jr., Kalib Boone, Chris Harris, Avery Anderson and Donovan Williams.

That leaves Keylan Boone, twin brother to Kalib, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Montreal Pena and the player everyone wants to hear from Cade Cunningham.

The Cowboys are also at 12 out of 13 scholarships and with the loss of two bigs, Boynton and Co. offered seven-footer Brandon Lieb on Thursday.

We'll hopefully hear something on the appeals process over the next 24-48 hours. But in the mean time, what we know, and what everyone else knows, is that Mike Boynton is doing things the right way and his players are responding to his love and loyalty as well.