3 Things For OSU Fans To Remember About The Transfer Portal

The 15-day transfer portal window is officially open, and the chaos has begun. Oklahoma State is expected to have the most players enter the portal when everything is said and done, which means recruiting in this window is more dire than it ever has been.

Eric Morris and his staff already have the ball rolling with the addition of Drew Mestemaker to the Cowboys' roster next season, but there is still much work to be done if OSU wants to be a true competitor in the Big 12 next season.

Although it may seem like every UNT transfer is bound for Stillwater due to Morris’ ties with the program, nothing is guaranteed, and Cowboy fans must realize it's not just about a coach. Securing transfers will be a challenge, and many factors contribute to a recruit’s decision to find a new home.

Here are three things Cowboy fans must keep in mind during this transfer portal window.

1. It’s 15 Days

Although it is nerve-racking, not every player is going to commit to a school off the bat. Many players might have a decent idea of where they want to land, but the transfer portal is now like modern-day recruiting with visits to schools and pitches from coaches.

Players will see what all their options have to offer, and it might take the full 15 days to do so. Cowboy fans must be patient because all of the missing holes will not be filled in just one day, but they have a chance to be filled when the window closes.

2. Programs have deep pockets

In today’s day and age, college football is all about the money. Players are able to be paid just to come to a college, and can even sign contracts to stay longer than a year. Unfortunately for OSU, there are a lot of schools that will shell out a lot of money.

It’s reported that Oklahoma State is giving Mestemaker $7 million over two years, and that is only one player. The fact of the matter is that Oklahoma State will not be able to afford every player they want, and will lose some recruiting battles to teams willing to pay more.

3. It’s not the only form of recruitment

The transfer portal might be a great way to recruit players, but it isn’t the only way. OSU already has 15 players committed to come play for the Pokes in the 2026 high school recruiting class, and there is bound to be more on the way.

While all the media attention might be on the players Oklahoma State is getting or losing out on, Cowboy fans have to remember that OSU doesn’t need every position satisfied by portal players. High school players have been the backbone of recruiting for years before the new age of the transfer portal, and there is no reason that has to stop.