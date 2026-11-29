The sad part for Oklahoma State fans in Stillwater is that the regular season is over. There won't be another home game until late August or early September.

But entering 2026, those fans would have taken anything over 2025, when the Cowboys won one game and Mike Gundy was fired. What those fans got was an eight-win season that was capped with a dramatic double-overtime win over Kansas, 49-47, on Saturday.

Oklahoma State will head to a bowl game in December and will find that out that assignment on Sunday. In the meantime, let's sift through the winters and a few losers from the Cowboys victory on Saturday.

Winners

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back William Mason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB William Mason

The Cowboys lost running back Caleb Hawkins at halftime due to an injury to his right hand. Head coach Eric Morris didn't have much of an update after the game, but he sang the praises of backup running back William Mason throughout the press conference. And for good reason.

Mason was a capable fill in, as he rushed for 70 yards and made a key reception in the second overtime that helped set up quarterback Drew Mestemaker’s rushing touchdown and the Cowboys’ ultimate victory.

The best news for Cowboys fans is that Mason still has eligibility and can return next season. A running back room with a 1-2 punch of Hawkins and Mason will be hard for Big 12 defenses to handle.

S Markeith Williams

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Markeith Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a way, it's a shame the Cowboys took this long to get Williams on the field because he's been highly productive the past two weeks.

Against The Jayhawks the lanky safety was a monster, as he finished with 14 tackles, including eight solo shots, broke up a pass and forced a fumble in the second quarter.

He has shown enough in the last two games to get NFL teams interested in either drafting him late or signing him as an undrafted free agent. He has the skill set in the internal motor to earn a roster spot. He’ll get one more showcase game in bowl season.

TE Oscar Hammond

Oscar Hammond was another player who received a lot of praise from both Morris and Mestemaker after the game. The funny thing is Hammond only caught one pass, but it was a big one. It helped keep the Cowboys’ offense moving late in the game. He nearly had another big catch on a wheel route and Mestemaker overthrew him.

Mestemaker has known Hammond for three years as they both transferred in from North Texas and he was happy to see his teammate finally get healthy and contribute down the stretch. It's intriguing to think of what this offense could have looked like had Hammond been healthy all season. Morris has said that Hammond was their best pass catching tight end and his play late this season has backed that up.

WR Chris Barnes

Chris Barnes had a big night for Oklahoma State after seeing his playing time reduce. He talks mindset, the OT catch and more. #OKState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/GpKXZS2Rzl — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) November 29, 2026

Chris Barnes had become a forgotten receiver in this offense for the past two months. The shoulder injury he suffered against Oregon carried over into the Murray State game. That, combined with the play of Terrence Lewis, took much of his playing time away.

But Barnes stepped up huge on Saturday. He finished with four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown, with that score coming in the first overtime. Barnes can be a valuable piece of the puzzle and Mestemaker said after the game that he really took pride in doing things right every day, even if he wasn't getting the playing time.

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Barnes has eligibility and can return next year. If he does, he'll be a highly competitive piece in the offense.

DE James Williams

Oklahoma State DE James Williams says Eric Morris is the best coach he’s played for and knew Drew Mestemaker would be a great quarterback in their first practice. #OKState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/JlNFmPKZIU — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) November 29, 2026

Williams had a dominant series in the second half of Saturday's game. In one possession he could have sacked Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall three straight times. That pressure led to a key sack on third down and a Jayhawks punt. He was the only defensive end that had a sack in the game.

It was his last regular season game with the Cowboys and in college football. He spoke after the game about his time in Oklahoma State, saying that Morris was the best head coach he played for. He spoke eloquently about Stillwater, even though he's only been there a year. He also spoke like someone who has coaching in his future.

OSU Hockey Team

The Oklahoma State hockey team will host a Bedlam game with Oklahoma in January at Boone Pickens Stadium. The players wore Cowboys hockey jerseys during their pre-game walk and quarterback Drew Mestemaker wore his hockey jersey to the podium when he did his postgame press conference.

James Williams even broke a bit of news, telling us that the hockey team’s top financial backer had donated a $100,000 red light bed to help them with recovery. If the Cowboys hockey team was looking for an opportunity to boost its brand and ticket sales for the Bedlam game, mission accomplished.

Losers

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Coordinator Skyler Cassity

The Cowboys defense gave up 556 total yards on Saturday. That's just unacceptable, and it's not the first time the Cowboys’ defense has given up more than 500 yards in a game.

That doesn't mean Morris needs to fire Cassidy. But it does mean the Cowboys must have significant reflection about what they need to do defensively in 2027, both in terms of scheme and talent.

On the one hand, this unit was much better than the defense of a year ago. On the other hand, it wasn't good enough. This team became a surprise Big 12 Conference championship game contender and had the defense played better in two games the Cowboys might be heading to Arlington next week. It's the near-misses that will draw the highest scrutiny as Cassity and Morris seek to remake the defense in 2027.

Pass Interference

Do you know what pass interference is? I've been covering football for more than 30 years and I feel like I have a pretty good grasp of pass interference. I guess the question we must ask ourselves is whether Big 12 officials have a grasp of what pass interference is?

Both teams were beneficiaries of non-calls on Saturday night. At one point Morris followed a field judge 30 yards down the sideline yelling at him about a non-call involving wide receiver Wyatt Young.

Morris said after the game that he was done sending the Big 12 office game tape of missed calls two weeks ago. That tells you how frustrated he is, and likely other Big 12 coaches, with what has been an objectively bad officiating season for the Big 12.

The Cowboys QB Room (Probably)

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker on whether he will play in the bowl game as he tries to make a decision about the NFL. #OKState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/19jnh3k73M — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) November 29, 2026

I was struck by the fact that Drew Mestemaker did his press conference from the podium. He’s only done that for one other game — Oregon. We peppered him with a lot of questions about his future, and he was diplomatic and struck all the right notes. But the fact that he seemed inclined to use this week as a window to make his decision tells me he’s more than likely heading to the NFL. And that would make the quarterback room a loser this week, or next — or whenever it happens.

If that's the call that he makes it's hard to argue with it. I've covered a lot of college football and a lot of underclassmen that have faced this decision. I'm not sure I've covered a player where the iron was hotter than it was for him now. And when it comes to the money that's on the line, you must strike when the iron is hottest.