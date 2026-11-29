STILLWATER, Okla. — Caleb Hawkins’ absence from the second half and overtime of Saturday’s game with Kansas was hard to miss.

When he wasn't on the field, cameras found the Oklahoma State sophomore running back standing on the sideline with his right wrist and thumb wrapped in heavy tape as he suffered an injury late in the first half of the game.

Before that, Hawkins had been running roughshod over the Kansas defense, as he gained 69 yards on 10 carries and caught another four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. He was well on his way to another huge night.

Hawkins wasn’t available to speak after the game. Cowboys head coach Eric Morris said that he didn’t have an update on Hawkins but hopes to the next time he speaks to reporters, which is likely Wednesday after the early signing period begins for recruits.

But it just showed how ubiquitous Hawkins is to the offense — even if the Cowboys (8-4,.6-3 in Big 12) found a way to win in double overtime, 49-47.

How Cowboys Went on Without Hawkins

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris talked about losing Caleb Hawkins during the game, and the job that William Mason did as his replacement in the second half and overtime. #OkState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/OrDDu9rQ3y — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) November 29, 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Morris knew it was going to take some getting used to without Hawkins in the second half. The only other time he missed more than a couple of possessions was in the Murray State game when he was benched in a blowout to give others more playing time.

“He just adds such a dynamic piece, even in the receiving game,” Morris said. “When you lose a guy like Caleb Hawkins, I mean those guys are kind of irreplaceable.”

But Morris was able to augment the offense to accentuate the strengths of Hawkins’ backup, William Mason. The former Division II running back had his best game of the season, as he carried 14 times for 70 yards and caught one pass for eight yards.

He’s not as dynamic as Hawkins, but the skill sets were similar enough to allow Morris to make only minor alterations.

“I thought William did a phenomenal job coming in and rushing the football,” Morris said. “His game is a little bit different than Caleb’s, but he got downhill and had just a huge play there in overtime on the quick swing screen to the boundary right there.”

Hawkins is one of college football's best running backs. He's rushed for 1,339 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 53 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns. He didn't become a significant part of the passing game against until mid-October against the Houston Cougars.

He's a semifinalist for the Doak Walker award and, unlike teammate and quarterback Drew Metsemaker, he can't declare for the NFL Draft this year. He must come back to college football for one more season.

The real question now is whether Hawkins will come back for the Cowboys’ bowl game.