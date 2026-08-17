How Many Preseason Top 25 Team Will Oklahoma State Football Play in 2026?

The Associated Press dropped the final piece of the puzzle when it comes to college football’s preseason — the AP Top 25.

The poll was released on Monday and as expected, Oklahoma State was not among the Top 25 teams. It would be hard to justify Oklahoma State being ranked after going 1-11 last season, even after all the changes new head coach Eric Morris has made to the program.

But, as the Cowboys did in both the USA Today Top 25 coaches’ preseason poll and the NFF/ FWAA Super 16 poll, the Cowboys did receive at least one vote. AP voters gave the Cowboys eight votes.

So now that Cowboys fans know the poll, they know how many Top 25 teams Oklahoma State will play. We break down each below, along with the opponents that received votes.

Oregon: No. 2, Sept. 12

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s going to be the biggest non-conference game of the season for the Cowboys. It’s an opportunity for them to show how far they’ve come this offseason since the hiring of head coach Eric Morris. There’s also the matter of avenging last year 66-point loss to the Ducks in Eugene. But most the roster has no connection to that loss.

This game is about the Cowboys showing that the buzz surrounding their program and their star offensive players is warranted. The Ducks should be in the College Football Playoff. The Cowboys will have a hard time making it. By the end of this game, Oklahoma State’s statement should be we can compete with teams like Oregon now.

Texas Tech: No. 12, Nov. 14

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Oklahoma State has its way it will be in contention for a berth in the Big 12 Championship game when the Red Raiders come to visit them in Stillwater. It's a big game personally for Morris. He grew up outside of Lubbock in Shallowater, Texas, and he played at Texas Tech under head coach Mike Leach.

Morris won’t make the game about himself. This will be a battle between the most talented team in the conference and the most buzzed about team in the conference. And if it plays out that way, it could be a classic in Stillwater.

Houston: No. 23, Oct. 18

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's their one game against a Top 25 team that will be on the road. The Cowboys will head to Houston to face the Cougars after back-to-back Big 12 games against West Virginia and UCF. Both of those games are winnable and if the Cowboys are 2-0 in Big 12 play going into this game this becomes a critical piece of the puzzle as the Cowboys try to overachieve on expectations.

Houston has one of the most experienced rosters in the conference and returns key skill position players all over the roster. Year 3 is typically a big year for head coach Willie Fritz at past stops. That's what the Cougars seem to be gearing up for and that's why this game could be one of the best on the schedule.