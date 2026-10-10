How Oklahoma State Could Exploit UCF’s Massive List of Missing Players

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the UCF Knights released their Friday player availability report on Friday in advance of Saturday's game in Stillwater.

There were two changes for the Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) and both were positive. Defensive tackle Landon Dean remained the only player listed as out for the game. Wide receiver Wyatt Young and offensive lineman Johnny Dickson III were upgraded to probable. Offensive lineman Braydon Nelson has been probable all week. There will be one final pre-game report with players available and not available on Saturday in advance of the 11 a.m. kickoff.

The Knights (3-2, 1-1) have nine players listed as out on Friday’s report. How does that impact the Knights — and the Cowboys?

How UCF Players Listed as Out Impact Cowboys

UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The list of Knights that are out include wide receiver Caleb Rollerson, quarterback Alonza Barnett III, quarterback Dante Carr, linebacker Lewis Carter, edge rusher Bruno Dall, defensive tackle Trenton Turner, and offensive linemen Jacob Maiava, Owen Spell and Tyler Gibson.

The Cowboys expected the Knights to not have Barnett, who injured his hamstring in Week 2 against Pitt and is still not yet ready to return. But his replacement, Keyone Jenkins, was listed as probable and should start on Saturday. He's been an able replacement. But with both Barnett and Carr out, the Knights are thin if Jenkins gets hurt. If that happens, the Cowboys’ defense could capitalize on a less efficient Knights offense.

The designations really hurt the Knights on the offensive line. Maiava has started at center but is currently listed as the backup behind Connor Meadows. Gibson is the backup right tackle to Preston Cushman. The Knights will have capable starters, but they will be short at two key positions in terms of depth. That could help the Cowboys’ front four, especially ends James Williams and Jaleel Johnson.

Carter is listed as a starting linebacker for the Knights. He has 12 tackles and a half-tackle for loss this season. That means that Jahleel Culbreath is likely to start in his place. He’s been productive, with 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss this season.

The designations give the Cowboys potential areas to exploit on both sides of the ball and leave the Knights with some depth issues at quarterback, offensive line and linebacker. OSU’s offense could look to run to the left side without Carter on the field.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Friday Player Availability Report

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State

OUT

DT Landon Dean

PROBABLE

WR Wyatt Young

OL Johnny Dickson III

OL Braydon Nelson

UCF

UCF wide receiver Caleb Rollerson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

WR Caleb Rollerson

QB Alonza Barnett III

QB Dante Carr

LB Lewis Carter

EDG Bruno Dall

DT Trenton Turner

OL Jacob Maiava

OL Owen Spell

OL Tyler Gibson

DOUBTFUL

WR Duane Thomas Jr.

QUESTIONABLE

LB Jayden Jennings

TE Dylan Burk

PROBABLE

TE Dylan Wade

WR Jonathan Bibbs

WR Josh Derry

QB Keyone Jenkins

LB Jahleel Culbreath