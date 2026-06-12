Hunter Haug ‘Cannot Wait to See the Future for’ Oklahoma State Football

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been pulling in talent the past couple of weeks from official visits. Earlier this week they took their shot with another wide receiver.

This one, Hunter Haug of Spring Branch, Texas, took to social media to wrap up his visit, the third of four officials as summer vacation begins.

He’s one of the higher ranked recruits the Cowboys have hosted during this round of official visits. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 49 athlete in the country, the No. 94 overall recruit in Texas and the No. 216 overall recruit in 247Sports’ national composite. In that composite, he’s considered a four-star recruit, while the site has him as a three-star recruit in its rankings.

Hunter Haug on His OSU Visit

Haug’s posted showed several photos from his visit and based on his caption, he was clearly impressed.

“#GoPokes I had an amazing time in Stillwater!! Loved spending time with the players and coaches, and cannot wait to see the future for @CowboyFB,” he posted to X (formerly Twitter).

The 6-2, 195-pound wide receiver was highly productive for Smithson Valley High School in, last year. He had 2,053 all-purpose yards, including 1,156 receiving yards. He scored 16 times. On defense he had 57 tackles and an interception.

He also helped Smithson Valley to its second straight Texas 5A D-I state championship. The school will seek a rare three-peat in 2026.

Landing at Oklahoma State isn't a done deal, though it appears the Cowboys put their best foot forward. Per 247Sports Haug has one last official visit at Texas Tech on Friday. He has previously visited TCU and Arkansas. Big 12 schools Baylor, Houston and Iowa State have also offered him, as has Big Ten school Minnesota and Kentucky out of the SEC.

So far, the Cowboys’ commitments have come primarily on the offensive side of the ball, starting with their first commit of this cycle, Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White. OSU has two wide receiver commits in Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School’s Cooper Hooker and Argyle (Texas) receiver Ake O’Neal, who committed on Thursday. The Cowboys have also landed a tight end commit in Talan Scott of Queen City, Ariz.

The Cowboys also have two offensive line commits in Sonny Mullen of Troy High School in Troy, Texas; and Chase Clark of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Ill.

OSU’s only defensive commitment to this point is Broken Bow (Okla.) safety Bryson Brown.