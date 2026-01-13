Mercer Reunites With Morris, Commits to Cowboys in Full-Circle Return

Tyler Mercer, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound interior offensive lineman, has found his way back to familiar territory with his commitment to Oklahoma State. The Prosper, Texas native, who earned True Freshman All-American honors from On3 after starting six games at center for North Texas in 2024 under new Cowboys coach Eric Morris, spent the 2025 season at Kansas before entering the transfer portal and reuniting with his former mentor.

Go Pokes! 🤠



Sometimes plans change, but my purpose of being an ambassador of Jesus Christ doesn’t. I’m excited for this next opportunity and to turn things around in Stillwater! Proverbs 16:3 pic.twitter.com/tFb8gKAMtA — Tyler Mercer (@_tylermercer) January 6, 2026

The move marks a full-circle journey for Mercer, who began his college career thriving in Morris' high-powered offense at North Texas before brief stints elsewhere.

"It’s extremely exciting to get back with the staff and players I started my college career with," Mercer said. "This staff believed in me coming out of high school and trusted me to play early as a freshman at North Texas, which meant a lot to me. I really enjoyed playing in Coach Morris' offense and it has proven to be one of the top offenses in the country year after year. When the opportunity came to get back with his staff and join a lot of my former teammates and close friends, it felt like the right decision. I am most excited about helping rebuild this program and returning it to what it has always been known for, which is a tough and winning program. I fully trust this staff and this team to make that happen."

Mercer's path has included two transfers in quick succession — first from North Texas to Kansas after the 2024 season, where he appeared in three games and maintained a redshirt, and now to Stillwater. Despite the moves, he harbors no ill will toward his previous stops, including Kansas, which could potentially face Oklahoma State in future non-conference or conference scheduling.

"Not really," Mercer said when asked about extra motivation or a revenge factor against Kansas. "Kansas was actually a great place for me, and I built a lot of strong relationships there. I did not leave with any bitterness at all. I was in a good situation there and was expected to compete for and step into the starting role. My decision to leave was not because of anything negative. It was simply about feeling called to a different opportunity that made sense for me at this point in my life and career."

Another commitment for Oklahoma State.



This time the 6-foot-4 O-lineman from KU. #11 IOL in the portal 🔥 https://t.co/7Ug5GxYsbL — Reagan Harris (OSU Mart) (@OKSTMart) January 6, 2026

The decision to join the Cowboys was straightforward for the three-year eligibility remaining sophomore.

"It was honestly a no-brainer," Mercer said. "If you are an offensive player, playing for Coach Morris and in his system is where you want to be. He has proven that his offense can score and can score a lot. Having prior experience in the offense was a huge factor for me. Also, OSU is a lot closer to my family. My brothers are about an hour away, my grandparents are a couple of hours away and it is closer to my home in Prosper, Texas. Being able to play at a high level while also being closer to family made this decision even better."

With Morris rebuilding the Cowboys' roster through the portal — including several North Texas alumni — Mercer's familiarity with the scheme positions him as a key piece on the offensive line. His early success as a true freshman starter, where he allowed zero sacks and minimal pressures in 565 snaps, adds proven talent to a unit aiming to protect quarterbacks and fuel an explosive attack.