Oklahoma State Opponent Review: UCF Squanders Shot to Upset Houston

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had the luxury of a bye week for the only weekend this season. So the rest of the Big 12 Conference duked it out in Week 5.

That means most of the Cowboys’ upcoming opponents were in action across the country. Players and coaches got the chance to watch games as opposed to preparing for one. They probably learned some things along the way.

So, as the Cowboys get ready for Week 6, here is our weekly check-in to see how the rest of the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ 2026 opponents performed in Week 5:

OSU Opponents in Week 5

OSU Opponent Opponent's Opponent Result OSU Opponent's Record at Tulsa North Texas L, 45-44 (OT) 3-2 (0-1) No. 15 Oregon Idle Idle 3-1 (1-0) Murray State at North Dakota L, 55-28 1-5 (0-2) at West Virginia at Iowa State L, 45-42 3-2 (0-2) UCF at No. 20 Houston L, 27-17 3-2 (1-1) at No. 20 Houston vs. UCF W, 27-17 4-1 (1-1) Colorado vs. Texas Tech L, 29-7 2-3 (0-2) at Iowa State vs. West Virginia W, 45-42 3-2 (1-1) at Kansas State Idle Idle 3-1 (0-1) No. 12 Texas Tech at Colorado W, 29-7 5-0 (2-0) at Arizona State vs. Baylor L, 55-19 2-2 (1-1) Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee W, 55-0 2-2 (0-1)

Notable Games:

1. OSU’s Next Opponent: UCF

UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UCF Knights went to Houston to try and upset the No. 20 Cougars and for a half it looked like the Knights had a shot. But it fell apart thanks to a second-half interception, quarterback Keyone Jenkins’ injury issue and Houston’s wake-up call, which led to a 27-17 Cougars victory.

The Knights (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) face the Cowboys at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

UCF led, 10-0, at the break, but left points on the board late in the first half after failing to score a touchdown in the red zone. Still, the Knights were in control. Jenkins threw a pick to Houston’s Latreveon McCutchin in the third quarter that led to a touchdown run by Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman, who had three on the game.

It also led to Jenkins getting banged up, something he dealt with the rest of the game. Afterward, head coach Scott Frost said Jenkins was cramping up. Jenkins finished with 253 yards passing with a touchdown. He’s given the Knights solid play under center since the injury to Alonza Barnett III in Week 2.

UCF is 0-2 on the road this season, which doesn’t bode well for a trip to Stillwater, where the crowd should be a bit better than the one in Houston on Saturday.

2. Colorado’s Offensive Problem

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m not sure many analysts thought going into the season that Colorado’s defense would be the Buffs’ better unit, but here we are.

The Buffs did lose to Texas Tech, 29-7, but the main reason they lost was that CU threw four interceptions. Yep, four interceptions. Incredibly only one was returned for an interception. So it’s hard to blame the Buffs defense for giving up 29 points when they only allowed 315 total yards against Texas Tech. The unit got no support from its offense.

We’re a ways away from dissecting Texas Tech’s offensive woes (the Red Raiders have some issues) but two things are clear. First, that Red Raiders defense is impressive. Second, the Buffs’ offense is not. Homecoming on Oct. 23 is starting to look well, maybe not easy, but definitely not as hard as one might have thought.

3. Iowa State Looks Perky

Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe it was the West Virginia (3-2, 0-2) defense (Oklahoma State knows what that’s like), but the Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 1-1) showed the rest of the Big 12 Conference they can score points in a 45-42 win in Ames, a game that was played at 11 a.m. but better suited for a Big 12 After Dark slot.

Cyclones running back Aiden Flora rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns and threw for two others. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor threw for 264 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Wide receiver Cody Jackson caught six passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Flora’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:57 left gave Iowa State the lead for good because the Cyclone defense had trouble slowing down the WVU offense (OSU gets that, too).

Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. threw for 227 yards, rushed for 149 yards and accounted for four touchdowns. Running back Cam Cook rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns. DJ Epps caught four passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

OSU won’t get Iowa State until Oct. 31. But it looks like the Cyclones are figuring things out under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.