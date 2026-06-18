Purdue Flips Chase Clark from Oklahoma State Football Commitment

When it comes to college football recruiting, this is why player commitments are non-binding.

On Wednesday evening Chase Clark — who just two weeks ago committed to play football for Oklahoma State — announced he was changing his commitment to Purdue. Clark announced the move on social media with video and still photos from his recent visit to Purdue.

Geographically, the move makes sense. Clark is from Chicago and plays his high school football at Mount Carmel. But Clark committed just a couple of days after his official visit to Stillwater. He was also one of three offensive linemen to commit to OSU and new head coach Eric Morris.

The Class of 2027 now has eight players. Clark represents the first flip of a member of the class.

Chase Clark’s Flip to Purdue

Clark was one of several out-of-state commitments that Morris and his staff have landed since Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback was their first verbal commitment in April.

OSU was building a starting offensive line in this first full cycle recruiting class under Morris. Clark, a 6-4, 270-pound lineman, projected more as a guard on paper. Per 247Sports.com he was considered a Top 110 interior offensive lineman in the nation.

He would have been in the same class with two other offensive linemen that have committed — Sonny Mullen of Troy, Texas, and Jake Baker of Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn.

The Cowboys have one of the lowest-rated recruiting classes among power conference schools so far this cycle. All eight of its commitments are three-star players. Clark was considered a three-star player as well.

Right now the Cowboys are waiting to hear on the commitment announcement of what could be their first four-star player, Choctaw, Okla., linebacker Israel “Izzy” Hammons. He’ll announce his commitment at 7 p.m. on Friday. While more than 20 schools have offered him, Oklahoma State and Texas are expected to get strong consideration.

If OSU lands Hammons, that will give their overall class rating a significant boost. It will also give the Cowboys a third defensive commitment. For now, the only two commitments on the defensive side of the ball are in the secondary and are both safeties. They are Chayce Davis of Euless (Texas) Trinity High School and Bryson Brown of Broken Bow, Okla.

Losing Clark hurts. But flips like these are exactly why Morris and his coaching staff have cast a wide net in recruiting this cycle.