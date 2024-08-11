Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2023: No. 5 Kansas
Oklahoma State’s season was filled with interesting matchups, and the Cowboys’ star had a breakout performance against the Jayhawks.
OSU came into its matchup against Kansas following a win against Kansas State to try and turn the season around. However, with one of the Big 12’s best entering Stillwater, a win was far from guaranteed.
Much like their matchup against Kansas State, OSU took an early lead. Alan Bowman helped the Cowboys take a quick 14-0 lead with red zone touchdown throws to Ollie Gordon and Brennan Presley. However, Trevor Wilson’s 47-yard score helped turn things around for Kansas.
Without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, Jason Bean filled in for the Jayhawks and helped them take a lead into halftime. He threw four touchdown passes in the first half. Back-to-back scores to Mason Fairchild for 30 and 44 yards helped Kansas take its first lead.
Gordon’s 42-yard run put the Cowboys back in front momentarily before Quentin Skinner’s 49-yard catch gave Kansas a 25-24 lead after some mishaps on an extra point and failed two-point conversions.
Bean added his final touchdown on Kansas’ first drive, finding Skinner for a 42-yard score. He finished with 410 yards, but OSU’s dynamic star stole the show.
Although OSU had to settle for three second-half field goals, Gordon finished the day with 168 yards on the ground and 116 receiving yards in one of the best all-around games in OSU history.
To help seal the game, Brennan Presley found the end zone on a 6-yard run in the closing minutes to take the lead, and Alex Hale nailed a 42-yard field goal to push the lead to seven with 15 seconds left. Following Kansas’ touchdown to open the third quarter, OSU’s defense forced turnovers on the next four drives before running out of time on the final possession.
Ranking OSU's 2023 season:
No. 14 South Alabama
No. 13 UCF
No. 12 Texas
No. 11 Central Arkansas
No. 10 Iowa State
No. 9 Arizona State
No. 8 Houston
No. 7 Cincinnati
No. 6 Texas A&M
