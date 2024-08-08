Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2023: No. 7 Cincinnati
Oklahoma State’s 2023 season was filled with drama and adversity, but the Cowboys got to take a break for one game.
After a rocky start to the season, OSU entered its Homecoming game against Cincinnati with an opportunity to achieve bowl eligibility. However, the Cowboys were facing a Cincinnati team that had been one of the best rushing defenses in the country going into the matchup.
The Bearcats kept Ollie Gordon at bay in the first half despite his stretch of explosive games. Josiah Johnson’s 29-yard touchdown catch on the first drive helped OSU take a 10-7 lead after a mostly uneventful two quarters.
On a rainy, blustery night, the Cowboys turned up the energy in the second half. After forcing a three-and-out on Cincinnati’s first drive of the third quarter, Gordon’s 42-yard run set up a Brennan Presley touchdown.
An interception and turnover on downs for the Cowboys’ defense set up OSU for another couple of touchdowns in the third. Holding a 24-point lead going to the final frame, OSU was in position to enter Bedlam a week later on a four-game winning streak.
Although OSU could have gone quietly into the night with a win, it went out with a bang. Leading 31-13 in the final five minutes, Gordon stayed on the field only 4 yards shy of another 200-yard performance. Gordon got the handoff on the first play of the drive and burst through the Cincinnati defense for a 75-yard touchdown.
Gordon finished OSU’s Homecoming victory with 25 carries for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Leon Johnson III also starred for the Cowboys, making five catches for 149 yards. The Cowboys finished with a 45-13 win, their largest margin of victory in 2023.
OSU would go on to make the Big 12 Championship, and its big win against Cincinnati helped give the team an extra boost of confidence just before its biggest game of the year.
