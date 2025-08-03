Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2024 - No. 6: Baylor
Oklahoma State had a disappointing 2024 season, and some of its losses embody that perfectly.
Not much went right for the Cowboys in the 2024 campaign. After winning 10 games and making the Big 12 Championship in 2023, the Cowboys simply couldn’t live up to expectations in 2024.
Last season was the worst year of Mike Gundy’s tenure as head coach, and it culminated with some of the most consistent struggles of his coaching career. One of those struggles was his team’s inability to win on the road.
While the team won its lone nonconference road game at Tulsa, its winless conference record in road games was just another example of how bad the season was. When the Cowboys went to Waco, they were actually riding a two-game winning streak in games at Baylor, but they would soon revert back to their 2010s form in Waco.
Another crushing loss in a crushing season
Entering their matchup against Baylor, the Cowboys had just fallen under .500 for the first time all season after their late loss at BYU a week earlier. Sitting at 3-4, a bowl game was still well within reach for OSU, especially if it could continue to play well like it did in Provo.
Early on, it looked like the Cowboys might be able to make something happen, scoring the first touchdown of the game and even entering halftime with a 17-17 ball game. However, the second half went just like so many other games did for the Pokes.
Can’t stop the big plays
Despite being tied at 17 at halftime, the Cowboys went on to lose 38-28, and their inability to stop Baylor from scoring long touchdowns was key. The Bears struck first in the third quarter with a 33-yard touchdown pass, but OSU managed to answer with a field goal.
However, that wouldn’t matter for long as quarterback Sawyer Robertson’s 41-yard touchdown run put the Bears up two scores early in the fourth. OSU answered with a touchdown to get back within four, but the door was slammed shut by Dawson Pendergrass’ 55-yard touchdown, sealing the Baylor win with three minutes left.
OSU’s rush defense was in its typical 2024 form, allowing the Bears to run for 343 yards. Add in OSU’s lackluster offense, and there was no chance for the Cowboys to overcome such a poor effort.
Ranking Oklahoma State's 2024 season:
No. 12 Colorado
No. 11 West Virginia
No. 10 TCU
No. 9 Arizona State
No. 8 Kansas State
No. 7 Utah