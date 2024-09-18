Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 4
Most teams begin Big 12 play this week as the race to Arlington begins.
After UCF beat TCU in a thriller to begin conference play, six Big 12 games are on the slate in Week 4, with a couple of other teams finishing their nonconference campaigns. With only one nonconference game remaining after this week, the Big 12 will be in full swing as October approaches.
Ranking every Big 12 game in Week 4:
1. No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State (3 p.m. on Fox)
Not only is Utah and OSU the biggest game in the Big 12, it is the most important game in the country. In the first ranked Big 12 matchup this season, the winner will have a much easier path to making the conference championship game and the College Football Playoff.
While there are months of football left to be played, Saturday’s matchup in Stillwater could easily decide the fate of the Big 12 this season.
2. No. 13 Kansas State at BYU (9:30 p.m. on ESPN)
A sneakily important game features the No. 2 team in the Big 12 preseason poll against No. 13. With BYU looking solid this season and both teams entering undefeated, the Cougars could pull off some magic under the lights and derail the Wildcats’ season early in Big 12 play.
3. Arizona State at Texas Tech (2:30 p.m. on FS1)
While neither team had an easy nonconference slate, Arizona State and Texas Tech both enter as dark-horse contenders in the Big 12. The undefeated Sun Devils could make a statement in their first Big 12 game, but the Red Raiders are desperate to avoid a second loss and take care of business at home.
4. Kansas at West Virginia (11 a.m. on ESPN2)
Perhaps the most important game of the season for both teams, Kansas and West Virginia enter at 1-2 this season. While both squads had hopes of competing for a Big 12 title and still do, a win in this one might be more important for the teams’ chances of achieving bowl eligibility.
5. TCU at SMU (4 p.m. on CW)
A Texas showdown features a couple of rivals in a sneakily important nonconference matchup. If TCU can get past the sour taste of its loss to UCF and defeat SMU, it could have some momentum when it begins the final eight games of the Big 12 slate.
6. Baylor at Colorado (7 p.m. on Fox)
This might be the worst Big 12 matchup of the season between teams that have been in a power conference for a while. Neither Baylor nor Colorado has a great shot at making a bowl game and will be non-factors in the Big 12 title race, but this should be a close game.
7. Houston at Cincinnati (11 a.m. on FS1)
One of these teams has to win.
8. Arkansas State at No. 20 Iowa State (1 p.m. on ESPN+)
The lone Big 12 game of Week 4 not featuring two power conference teams should also be the least exciting. After beating Iowa on the road and getting a week of rest, Iowa State should come out to make a statement against Arkansas State.
Although not much can be taken from a game like this, the Cyclones could gain some more confidence as they hope to make a run to the Big 12 Championship.
READ MORE: Ollie Gordon Ranks as No. 4 Running Back Prospect Per Mel Kiper
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.