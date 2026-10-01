David Taylor Has Strategy Behind Oklahoma State’s Season-Opening Invite

These days, it’s hard to put things over on schedule watchers in any sport. But the Oklahoma State Cowboys managed it.

When the Cowboys released their 2026-27 schedule, the program unveiled a new OSU Invite on Nov. 1, which is the first time the Cowboys have hosted this kind of invite.

The Cowboys have invited Gardner-Webb, Little Rock and SIU-Edwardsville for the invite, during which there will be three different mats on the floor with action going on simultaneously.

Per the OSU release, the Cowboys have put the invite together as a revenue generator. But head coach David Taylor said there’s another purpose behind it when he spoke to reporters earlier this week.

The Dual Purpose of the Invite

Oklahoma State wrestling coach David Taylor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Along with generating more revenue, Taylor sees the invite as a chance to get all his wrestlers involved, as opposed to having to choose 10, as he must for dual matches. His team’s season in 2025-26 informed part of the decision-making. He hopes to get all his wrestlers action.

“I think looking back last year, I think a couple of our guys could have probably benefited from a few more matches,” he said. “So, having some teams come in and we’ll get our first chance to see our team wrestle. I think it's good to get our guys out of the room and get them wrestling against other people. I think you’ve got to continually find ways to think outside the box and create good, fun, entertaining things. And I think this invitational is going to be pretty exciting.”

Along with the Invite, the Cowboys will host six duals, starting with Drexel on Nov. 8, followed by Nebraska on Nov. 13. That dual is the night before the Oklahoma State football team hosts the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Big 12 action.

Oklahoma State is going to do the same thing the following weekend, only the Cowboys will do it in Tempe, Ariz. The Cowboys will head to Arizona State for the Big 12 opener on Nov. 20. The following day the Cowboys football team will face Arizona State.

The remaining home duals include Missouri on Jan. 10, West Virginia on Jan. 17, Wyoming on Feb. 12 and Utah Valley on Feb. 13.

The Cowboys have big road trips to Stanford, Oklahoma (for Bedlam), Northern Iowa, Iowa State and Iowa, the last of which ends the regular season.

Overall, Taylor liked his schedule for the season — even if it doesn’t include his alma mater, Penn State.

“But I really like our schedule,” he said. “I think we had a great schedule last year, pretty difficult schedule. I think this year's got a lot of challenges as well. It gives our guys a chance with the five-for-five [eligibility rule]. You can get a lot of guys on our roster matches throughout the season. That's definitely something that we are aware of.”